Will MATIC price conquer the bullish target of $2 again?

- MATIC recovered from its recent pullback and made a comeback to stable support at $1.11.
- The Ethereum scaling solution token needs to overcome the supply wall between $1.15 to $1.31 to begin a new uptrend in its rally.
- Nearly 45,300 addresses hold over 1.5 billion MATIC tokens at the supply wall, making it key to Polygon’s native tokens price rally.
MATIC, the native token of the Ethereum scaling solution Polygon conquered a key support level, resuming its uptrend. The token decoupled from Bitcoin over the past week, the correlation dropped to levels previously seen in February 2023.
With Polygon’s developmental updates, launch of zkEVM mainnet beta the $2 psychological target is back in play for Ethereum’s largest scaling solution token.
Also read: Why exchange tokens Uniswap, Synthetic and Thor are rallying despite regulatory hurdles
MATIC price uptrend is supported by these on-chain metrics
On-chain data from crypto intelligence trackers Santiment and IntoTheBlock indicates MATIC price is above a crucial support level. MATIC price climbed to $1.11, conquering the support wall between $0.99 and $1.08 where 28,500 addresses bought 4.10 billion tokens.
MATIC needs to overcome the next supply wall between $1.51 to $1.31 for its price rally. Nearly 45,300 wallet addresses holding upwards of 1.5 billion MATIC acquired in this price range.
MATIC key support levels
MATIC network’s large wallet investors continued accumulation of the Layer 2 token, since March 19, 2023 as seen in the chart below.
MATIC accumulation by whales
Whale accumulation is typically considered a bullish sign for the asset.
What are the hurdles in MATIC price rally to $2
MATIC faces competition from other Ethereum Layer 2 scaling tokens. At the same time, as seen in the MATIC/USDT one-day price chart below, MATIC price is currently in a support zone.
Polygon’s native token needs to conquer the support zone and rally above $1.30, to face resistance at the 38.2% Fibonacci Resistance at $1.31. There is a key resistance zone between $1.35 and $1.46, this is crucial to MATIC’s rally to $2, since the last time the Layer 2 token hit its bullish target of $2 this is where it battled resistance.
MATIC/USDT 1D price chart
As seen in the chart above, beyond the resistance zone, the next set of resistances are at the 50% Fibonacci Retracement, $1.74 and $1.87, two levels that acted as resistances in MATIC’s previous run up to $2.
In the event that the bullish thesis is invalidated, the Layer 2 token could find support at the monthly low, that coincides with the 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement level at $0.94.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Will Dogecoin (DOGE) price pull an XRP and rally 60% next week?
Dogecoin price has been in a tight range bound movement since November 22. However, the recent recovery above the range low looks promising and hints at an explosive move for next week.
SEC Chair Gary Gensler’s latest call signals tough times ahead for crypto players
US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair, Gary Gensler, has hinted at tough times ahead for crypto players. In his testimony before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Service and General Government, Gensler advocated for additional infrastructure.
Crypto firms' de-banking escalates as banks reject applications due to liquidity and regulatory concerns
The crypto market has been facing hurdle after hurdle since Q2 2022 when Three Arrows Capital collapsed, which worsened in November 2022 following the bankruptcy of FTX. This led to a number of crypto companies falling.
Making a case for Binance Bicasso NFTs playing catalyst to BNB price recovery, $357 incoming?
BNB price is up three days in a row despite the legal tussle between the largest exchange by trading volume, its CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ), and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
Bitcoin: Breaking down key BTC levels to accumulate for Q2, 2023
Bitcoin price shows an interesting outlook as the first quarter of 2023 comes to an end. BTC has shown strength since day one of 2023 and has netted investors approximately 70% in returns.