Will Cardano price nosedive to $0.373 due to the FOMC meeting?

- Cardano price hovers inside the $0.377 to $0.440 range with liquidity objectives on both sides.
- A flip of $0.417 could trigger a bullish outlook that propels ADA to $0.440
- But a breakdown of the $0.408 barrier could catalyze a sell-off to $0.394 and $0.373.
Cardano price shows an interesting situation that presents opportunities regardless of the breakout direction. If investors plan to trade ADA, they need a comprehensive understanding of the triggers.
With the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) nearing, investors are expecting a sell-off in Bitcoin price, which could take altcoins, including Cardano, down with it.
Cardano price entices traders with a bullish outlook
Cardano price shows that the buying climax occurred at $0.417 on October 25 after a 16% upswing. This move was immediately followed by a quick pullback to $0.394, which can be termed a selling climax. As ADA trades within this range, investors need to note the larger range, which extends from $0.3777 to $0.417.
After multiple tags of the midpoint at $0.397, Cardano price has rallied nearly 4% and is currently hovering below the range high at $0.417.
For a bullish outcome to play out, ADA needs to flip $0.417 into a support level, which will increase the odds of a 6% move to retest $0.440. Traders looking to play this move should note that rejection at $0.417 could lead to a sweep of $0.397 for sell-stop liquidity.
ADA/USDT 1-day chart
But a flip of the $0.397 support structure into a resistance level will spell trouble for these bullish investors. This development will be a key shift in market structure and could trigger a 5% downswing to retest the range low at $0.377.
While this move is enticing to scalpers, traders should note that there are two inefficiencies, extending from $0.385 to $0.396 and $0.361 to $0.373 Depending on the selling pressure, Cardano price could undo these gaps and bring the total downside move from 5% to 9%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
