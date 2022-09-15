- Bitcoin price continues to hover around $20,000 after the recent sell-off.
- Although BTC is ranging, investors should prepare for a sweep of $18,497.
- A daily candlestick close above the $25,000 level will invalidate the bearish outlook for BTC.
Bitcoin price produced took a massive and sudden U-turn after the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data was announced on September 13. Although the CPI decreased from 8.5% to 8.3% year-on-year, it was higher than the expected rate of 8.1%.
This discrepancy caused the S&P500 and Nasdaq to crumble. Bitcoin price took a cue from this sell-off and pulled a similar move. Regardless, all eyes are on Bitcoin as it could ruin the highly-anticipated Merge scheduled to occur on Ethereum.
After this successful update, Bitcoin will be the only Proof-of-Work coin among the top 10 largest cryptocurrencies based on market capitalization.
Bitcoin price pauses its macro outlook
Bitcoin price has produced a string of lower highs and lower lows since November 10, 2021, denoting the persistence of a macro bearish outlook. Although BTC attempted to break out of this trend between June 18 and August 14, it failed.
The 43% run-up was BTC bulls’ attempt to set a higher high. Instead, it set a swing high at $25,209 and triggered a sell-off. Although Bitcoin price catalyzed another rally, it set a lower high at $22,800, revealing that the downswing since $25,209 is still in play.
After the CPI announcement on September 13, Bitcoin price has shed roughly 10% in a single twelve-hour candlestick and is currently hovering around the $20,000 psychological level. If this bearish momentum persists, BTC could produce a lower low below the immediate swing low at $18,497 formed on September 6. However, market participants should also note that Ethereum's highly-anticipated Merge upgrade is scheduled to go live in under two hours. This event could sway the spotlight to ETH and other relevant coins, leaving BTC to consolidate in a tight range.
After this move, investors could stay on the sidelines to see if Bitcoin price is ready for a new macro swing low below $17,570. If successful, it would indicate a continuation of the macro bearish outlook.
BTC/USD 12-hour chart
On the other hand, if Bitcoin price produces a daily candlestick close above $25,000 and flips it into a support floor, it would create a higher high and invalidate the bearish thesis. This development could also catalyze the sidelined buyers to jump in and create a positive feedback loop, which could propel Bitcoin price to retest the $28,000 hurdle.
Bitcoin price has not only swept key swing lows, as noted in last week’s articles, but it has also reached its first recovery level target. While the recovery rally was as quick as it was a surprise, investors can hope for a minor retracement to get on the next leg-up.