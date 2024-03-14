WIF price soars 80% as Dogwifhat community funding completes toward gigantic Vegas Sphere plan

- Dogwifhat price is an outlier among meme coins, soaring 80% despite sector cool-off.
- WIF community wants to make its mark on the iconic Las Vegas skyline, raising funds toward the cause.
- WIF price has skyrocketed as the Solana meme coin brings a meme twist to the gigantic Vegas dome.
Dogwifhat (WIF) price is an outlier, recording double-digit gains despite its peers — Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Pepe (PEPE), and Floki Inu (FLOKI) — still being underwater. On the Solana blockchain, WIF’s immediate meme peer, Bonk Inu (BONK), is up 12% as meme coins struggle to wake up.
Also Read: DOGE, SHIB, PEPE, WIF soar as meme coins prove to be a global shelling point for speculative liquidity
Dogwifhat community completes community funding
In a bold attempt to take WIF to the world, the Dogwifhat community ha set out to make its print on a Las Vegas landmark. Specifically, they want to rent the Las Vega Sphere, a digital marvel famous for its out-of-the-world entertainment experiences. On the inside, it has a capacity of more than 18,600 people, while its exterior holds a gigantic display panel completely wrapping around its dome.
Committed to bringing a meme twist to this recreation site, the Dogwifhat community looked to secure ad space for the meme coin on the exterior dome. Notably, local reports indicate that it costs as much as $450,000 to rent the sphere per day.
With an initial target of $650,000, and with donations only accepted in USD Coin (USDC), recent reports indicate that the fundraising has completed. The Shiba Inu mascot will be displayed on the Las Vegas Sphere.
bink! dogwifhat on sphere fully funded ✅ https://t.co/jOmTj5hZnk pic.twitter.com/WTUEgOqVlG— Ansem ️ (@blknoiz06) March 13, 2024
Amidst the euphoria surrounding the public fundraising, which has now completed, the crypto community was at some point split over the true intentions of the Dogwifhat community.
While one group dismissed it as mere excitement that causes frothy behavior, others saw it as a marketing strategy to popularize WIF. The actual intention notwithstanding, Dogwifhat will inscribe its print onto the fabric of mainstream attention and WIF holders are in for profit.
At the time of writing, Dogwifhat price is trading for $3.2310, with a 110% rise in trading volume over the last 24 hours.
WIF/USDT 1-day chart
