WIF flips two Ethereum L2s, Optimism and Arbitrum, on market cap metrics as Dogwifhat price climbs 10%

Dogwifhat price has soared nearly 10% to become largest gainer among top nine meme coins.

WIF has overtaken two of the biggest L2s on Ethereum, Optimism and Arbitrum, on market capitalization metrics.

OP and ARB are last cycle’s narrative, not inspiring much excitement this time around.

Meme coins were the first to hint at what now looks like signs of a broader market recovery. While Pepe (PEPE) price led the pack on Thursday, Dogwifhat (WIF) has since taken the baton, alongside Cat in a Dogs World (MEW), as Solana-based meme coins lead the sector.

WIF dethrones Optimism and Arbitrum

After a climb of nearly 10% on Friday, SOL-based meme coin Dogwifhat has overtaken both Optimism (OP) and Arbitrum (ARB), two of the most propped Layer 2 (L2) networks on the Ethereum blockchain.

WIF flips OP and ARB

Solana's fast and scalable blockchain technology has played a role in the success of meme coins built on the Solana platform. These include WIF, MEW and Bonk Inu (BONK). With low transaction fees and high processing speeds, Solana provides an attractive environment for meme coin projects to operate efficiently and engage with a large audience.

Optimism and Arbitrum L2 scaling solutions

Optimism and Arbitrum are among the most famous L2 scaling solutions on Ethereum. This is due to several key factors that have contributed to their popularity within the Ethereum community. These include:

Reduced transaction costs: Both aim to alleviate the high gas fees and congestion issues on the Ethereum network by providing a scaling solution (moving some transactions from the Ethereum mainnet onto L2, thereby enabling faster and cheaper transactions.

Compatibility with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and existing Ethereum smart contracts makes it easier for developers and users to transition to these L2 solutions without significant changes to their existing infrastructure.

They prioritize security and decentralization in their design through different mechanisms, such as optimistic rollups. This ensures the integrity of transactions while still benefiting from the scalability improvements offered by Layer 2 solutions.

Several prominent decentralized finance (DeFi) projects and decentralized applications (dApps) have already integrated with Optimism and Arbitrum. This highlights the practical utility and benefits of these L2 solutions. It has also validated their credibility and effectiveness.

Community backing has also helped raise awareness and adoption of Optimism and Arbitrum.

Meanwhile, the contention between Ethereum Layer 2 chains and Solana on matters of scalability continues. Transaction costs were significantly lowered by Ether’s Dencun upgrade. While the successful rollout of the hard fork on the Ethereum mainnet has reduced fees for chains like Optimism and Base relative to Solana, critics argue that this may change with competition among Layer 2 chains.