- Meme coins are leading the market with double-digit gains as Bitcoin price continues to lag.
- PEPE, BONK, WIF, DOGE and SHIB are biggest gainers among large market cap sector tokens.
- Meme coins become bona fide crypto niche because of Avalanche Foundation.
Meme coins, a sector inspired by memes and internet jokes, boast an exuberant online community that has progressively supported their growth. Now, community members say it could be the sector to watch for anyone looking to get ahead of a broader market recovery after the recent marketwide crash.
Also Read: Top 3 meme coins Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Bonk: Recovery likely if Bitcoin freefall ends
Meme coin madness commences, hints at looming uptrend for altcoins
Meme coins suffered when Bitcoin price crashed in early April. However, the tables seem to have turned as the sector is posting double-digit gains. Pepe price is up over 22% as Bonk Inu (BONK) follows close by with 19% in gains over the last 24 hours. The Bitcoin of meme coins, Dogecoin (DOGE), has also shown strength, rising 12% while Shiba Inu (SHIB) price soared by 10% as of press time.
According to one investor on X, @BullrunMicro, meme coins are the sector to watch when you want to know when the uptrend will start again.
Keep an eye on the Memecoins world to know when the uptrend will start again Memecoins will lead the way...— MicroCapsBullrun (@BullrunMicro) May 2, 2024
- #GROK
- #DUKO
- #ROOST
That's gonna be the winning Trio pic.twitter.com/g3cFb9uUd9
During the Token 2049, Tron founder and Huobi Global advisor Justin Sun discussed meme coins. In a follow up post on X on Wednesday, he said, “Meme coins may seem unconventional, but they highlight the power of community in crypto.”
Meme coins may seem unconventional, but they highlight the power of community in crypto. Building a successful project, meme-based or not, takes dedication.— H.E. Justin Sun 孙宇晨 (@justinsuntron) May 1, 2024
Let’s see what the next bull cycle brings! pic.twitter.com/S40tXLhSO3
Meme coins becoming a genuine niche
From their reputation as a global shelling point for speculative liquidity, meme coins are slowly but surely transcending into an actual bona fide cryptocurrency niche in their own right. Avalanche Foundation’s plans to start investing in the sector’s tokens in late 2023 reinforced this ascension.
Last year, the Avalanche Foundation launched Culture Catalyst, a program aimed at empowering creators, sparking innovation, and propelling the adoption of blockchains. This initiative seeks to better position Avalanche to cultivate and support the many new forms of creativity,…— Avalanche (@avax) December 29, 2023
In the post, the foundation indicated plans to buy "select Avalanche-based meme coins to create a collection," as part of a bid to broaden its portfolio "to embrace a more complete spectrum of possibilities."
The selection process for its meme coin collection would be based on criteria including:
- Number of holders
- Project liquidity thresholds
- Project maturity
- Principles of a fair launch, and
- Overall social sentiment
The Avalanche Foundation recognizes the importance of fostering and supporting community initiatives on Avalanche, including the creativity and culture of community coins.— Avalanche (@avax) January 23, 2024
The Foundation has reserved a portion of the Culture Catalyst program to include community coins, doing so…
The announcement gave legitimacy to a sector that had never been taken seriously before.
Nevertheless, the meme coin market is also very volatile, which explains the frequent undervaluation despite strong communities for individual projects in the sector. Cautious optimism is, therefore, key as these speculative assets walk the thin line between prosperity and uncertainty.
Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs
The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. Since its inception, a total of 19,445,656 BTCs have been mined, which is the circulating supply of Bitcoin. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.
Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value. For Bitcoin, the market capitalization at the beginning of August 2023 is above $570 billion, which is the result of the more than 19 million BTC in circulation multiplied by the Bitcoin price around $29,600.
Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.
Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AAVE proposes a slew of upgrades and expansions in plan for 2030
Aave has proposed a Unified Liquidity Layer, V4, and solutions to enhance and compete with zero-knowledge networks in its plan for 2030 and beyond. The proposal states that Aave aims to implement its plan together with the community within the next three years.
Top 3 meme coins Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Bonk: Recovery likely if Bitcoin freefall ends
Meme coins Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Bonk (BONK) look primed for recovery, according to technical indicators, despite the broader crypto market correction prompted by the sharp drop in Bitcoin (BTC) price.
XRP tests $0.52 resistance while XRP Ledger developers propose lending protocol on the blockchain
Ripple has failed to close above $0.52 for five consecutive days, struggling with the sticky resistance. XRP holders digested the news of US Securities and Exchange Commission’s response to Ripple in its filing that addressed the issue of “expert testimony.”
Pepe whales buying spree could trigger 55% rally Premium
Pepe price shows signs of a potential comeback as it retest the a declining resistance level. A successful breakout could kick-start a 56% move to the upside as whales continue to accumulate on dips.
Bitcoin: BTC’s next breakout could propel it to $80,000 Premium
Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent price consolidation could be nearing its end as technical indicators and on-chain metrics suggest a potential upward breakout. However, this move would not be straightforward and could punish impatient investors.