Meme coins are leading the market with double-digit gains as Bitcoin price continues to lag.

PEPE, BONK, WIF, DOGE and SHIB are biggest gainers among large market cap sector tokens.

Meme coins become bona fide crypto niche because of Avalanche Foundation.

Meme coins, a sector inspired by memes and internet jokes, boast an exuberant online community that has progressively supported their growth. Now, community members say it could be the sector to watch for anyone looking to get ahead of a broader market recovery after the recent marketwide crash.

Meme coin madness commences, hints at looming uptrend for altcoins

Meme coins suffered when Bitcoin price crashed in early April. However, the tables seem to have turned as the sector is posting double-digit gains. Pepe price is up over 22% as Bonk Inu (BONK) follows close by with 19% in gains over the last 24 hours. The Bitcoin of meme coins, Dogecoin (DOGE), has also shown strength, rising 12% while Shiba Inu (SHIB) price soared by 10% as of press time.

According to one investor on X, @BullrunMicro, meme coins are the sector to watch when you want to know when the uptrend will start again.

Keep an eye on the Memecoins world to know when the uptrend will start again Memecoins will lead the way...



- #GROK

- #DUKO

- #ROOST



That's gonna be the winning Trio pic.twitter.com/g3cFb9uUd9 — MicroCapsBullrun (@BullrunMicro) May 2, 2024

During the Token 2049, Tron founder and Huobi Global advisor Justin Sun discussed meme coins. In a follow up post on X on Wednesday, he said, “Meme coins may seem unconventional, but they highlight the power of community in crypto.”

Meme coins may seem unconventional, but they highlight the power of community in crypto. Building a successful project, meme-based or not, takes dedication.



Let’s see what the next bull cycle brings! pic.twitter.com/S40tXLhSO3 — H.E. Justin Sun 孙宇晨 (@justinsuntron) May 1, 2024

Meme coins becoming a genuine niche

From their reputation as a global shelling point for speculative liquidity, meme coins are slowly but surely transcending into an actual bona fide cryptocurrency niche in their own right. Avalanche Foundation’s plans to start investing in the sector’s tokens in late 2023 reinforced this ascension.

Last year, the Avalanche Foundation launched Culture Catalyst, a program aimed at empowering creators, sparking innovation, and propelling the adoption of blockchains. This initiative seeks to better position Avalanche to cultivate and support the many new forms of creativity,… — Avalanche (@avax) December 29, 2023

In the post, the foundation indicated plans to buy "select Avalanche-based meme coins to create a collection," as part of a bid to broaden its portfolio "to embrace a more complete spectrum of possibilities."

The selection process for its meme coin collection would be based on criteria including:

Number of holders

Project liquidity thresholds

Project maturity

Principles of a fair launch, and

Overall social sentiment

The Avalanche Foundation recognizes the importance of fostering and supporting community initiatives on Avalanche, including the creativity and culture of community coins.



The Foundation has reserved a portion of the Culture Catalyst program to include community coins, doing so… — Avalanche (@avax) January 23, 2024

The announcement gave legitimacy to a sector that had never been taken seriously before.

Nevertheless, the meme coin market is also very volatile, which explains the frequent undervaluation despite strong communities for individual projects in the sector. Cautious optimism is, therefore, key as these speculative assets walk the thin line between prosperity and uncertainty.