- Solana shows a significant uptick in volume amidst the recent decline.
- The largest candle within the current downtrend and consolidation belongs to the bears.
- Invalidation of the bearish thesis could occur if the bulls breach the $38.86 price level.
Solana price may be consolidating before it makes a move south. Key levels have been identified.
Solana price could fail soon
Solana price shows reasons to be concerned as an investor. Since September 13, the centralized smart contract token went on a 20% mudslide, falling to a monthly low at $30.01. The bulls have issued their first reaction to the slump, having retraced 15% before the bears dialed in more of their force.
Solana price currently auctions art at $32.94. During the decline, the bears established a strong bearish engulfing candle, bringing the price from $38.86 to $33 in just 12 hours. The candle breached the 8-day exponential moving average (EMA) and was accompanied by a large uptick in volume. Solana is now re-testing the 8-EMA after failing to find support at the 21-day simple moving average (SMA) while dually failing to close above the large candle's closing price.
The bears could print a new low if market conditions persist, wiping the August lows at $30.00 out in the process. A previous support zone near $28.23 could be a probable bearish landing zone, resulting in a 15% decline from the current Solana price.
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Solana, analyzing key levels of interest in the market - FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
