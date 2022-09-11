Shiba Inu yielded impressive gains over the past week, however analysts have identified bearish signals in the meme coin’s price chart.

Coinbase’s price page indicates that Shiba Inu has a higher average hold time than Bitcoin or Ethereum, this is indicative of declining volatility in SHIB.

Analysts predict a 21% decline in Shiba Inu price if the meme coin fails to sustain above the $0.0000118 level.

Shiba Inu’s performance over the last thirty days has overwhelmed SHIB holders. However analysts argue that SHIB is likely to suffer a decline in the short-term as volatility drops.

Shiba Inu could suffer a slump in its market condition

Shiba Inu yielded nearly 5% gains over the last two weeks. Analysts believe despite consistent gains in the Shiba Inu ecosystem, holders need to be careful now. Shiba Inu holders expected a massive rally in the meme coin as governance token BONE witnessed a peak in demand. However, a market-wide slump resulted in a decline in Shiba Inu price.

BONE’s current supply was capped above 230 million, and minting was officially halted. Despite the widespread adoption of BONE and its rising utility Shiba Inu price has failed to make a comeback in its price.

The upcoming layer-2 solution, Shibarium, requires 20 million BONE for the operation of the protocol. Delegators will be rewarded with BONE for their efforts of playing designated roles within the ecosystem and the blockchain.

Shiba Inu’s upcoming reward token TREAT will enter the ecosystem soon enough as part of the SHIB ecosystem development. Shytoshi Kusama, the leader of the Shiba Inu project commented on TREAT and argued that the token is being developed quietly as the team did not want to rush another cryptocurrency in the ecosystem before its use case.

Analysts have identified bearish signals in the Shiba Inu price chart. The next resistance for Shiba Inu is at the $0.00001323 level while the meme coin currently trades at $0.00001279. If Shiba Inu fails to sustain above the $0.00001279 level,

A recent report by Coinbase revealed that Shiba Inu is held in wallets longer than Bitcoin and Ethereum. This could mean that the lack of volatility in the meme coin results in a longer time period of holding or traders are bullish and want to hold SHIB for a long duration. Since analysts have a bearish outlook on SHIB, holders could slow down on their acquisition of the meme coin and wait for an increase in volatility.