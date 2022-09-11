- Shiba Inu yielded impressive gains over the past week, however analysts have identified bearish signals in the meme coin’s price chart.
- Coinbase’s price page indicates that Shiba Inu has a higher average hold time than Bitcoin or Ethereum, this is indicative of declining volatility in SHIB.
- Analysts predict a 21% decline in Shiba Inu price if the meme coin fails to sustain above the $0.0000118 level.
Shiba Inu’s performance over the last thirty days has overwhelmed SHIB holders. However analysts argue that SHIB is likely to suffer a decline in the short-term as volatility drops.
Also read: SEC v. Ripple end game: Ripple aims for ultimate win against the regulator
Shiba Inu could suffer a slump in its market condition
Shiba Inu yielded nearly 5% gains over the last two weeks. Analysts believe despite consistent gains in the Shiba Inu ecosystem, holders need to be careful now. Shiba Inu holders expected a massive rally in the meme coin as governance token BONE witnessed a peak in demand. However, a market-wide slump resulted in a decline in Shiba Inu price.
BONE’s current supply was capped above 230 million, and minting was officially halted. Despite the widespread adoption of BONE and its rising utility Shiba Inu price has failed to make a comeback in its price.
The upcoming layer-2 solution, Shibarium, requires 20 million BONE for the operation of the protocol. Delegators will be rewarded with BONE for their efforts of playing designated roles within the ecosystem and the blockchain.
Shiba Inu’s upcoming reward token TREAT will enter the ecosystem soon enough as part of the SHIB ecosystem development. Shytoshi Kusama, the leader of the Shiba Inu project commented on TREAT and argued that the token is being developed quietly as the team did not want to rush another cryptocurrency in the ecosystem before its use case.
Analysts have identified bearish signals in the Shiba Inu price chart. The next resistance for Shiba Inu is at the $0.00001323 level while the meme coin currently trades at $0.00001279. If Shiba Inu fails to sustain above the $0.00001279 level,
A recent report by Coinbase revealed that Shiba Inu is held in wallets longer than Bitcoin and Ethereum. This could mean that the lack of volatility in the meme coin results in a longer time period of holding or traders are bullish and want to hold SHIB for a long duration. Since analysts have a bearish outlook on SHIB, holders could slow down on their acquisition of the meme coin and wait for an increase in volatility.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano buy opportunity before the Vasil hard fork kicks in
Vasil hard fork is scheduled for September 22. Analysts evaluated Cardano’s potential to climb above all-time highs of $3.01 ahead of the massive event.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Macro bearish trend persists, but a respite for BTC bulls
Bitcoin price has not only swept key swing lows, as noted in last week’s articles, but it has also reached its first recovery level target. While the recovery rally was as quick as it was a surprise.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB needs to decide between $0.0000148 and $0.0000093
Shiba Inu price shows a strong adherence to the immediate support level despite the recent crash. However, investors need to be careful as the current position of SHIB could push it either way.
How to ride the ApeCoin price recovery to $5.50 successfully?
ApeCoin price has been on a massive downtrend as most altcoins have in the last month. However, APE seems to be coiling up to trigger a massive and explosive recovery rally.
Bitcoin: Macro bearish trend persists, but a respite for BTC bulls
Bitcoin price has not only swept key swing lows, as noted in last week’s articles, but it has also reached its first recovery level target. While the recovery rally was as quick as it was a surprise, investors can hope for a minor retracement to get on the next leg-up.