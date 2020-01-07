Why Ripple’s 10% surge met an immediate reversal?

- Ripple price retreats to test $0.215 support, leaving $0.23 untested.
- XRP and its pairs delisted on Bitbox exchange due to low and poor performance among other reasons.
Ripple reacted positively to the launch of a new futures contract on Binance Futures platform on December 6. The surge boosted XRP above $0.20, $0.21 and $0.22 resistance barriers. The more than 10% surge tested $0.25 but retreated below $0.22, leaving $0.23 zone untested.
Meanwhile, XRP is trading at $0.2158 after losing 3.3% of its value on the Tuesday. The existing trend is bearish with XRP testing the immediate support at $0.2150. The downtrend is reflected by the retreating RSI. However, as long as the 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart stays above the 100 SMA the bulls could be encouraged to increase their entries and push the price above $0.23.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
LINE’s Bitbox exchange delists XRP
Traders on the exchange operated by Japan’s messaging behemoth Line will no longer buy and sell XRP. Bitbox announced that on Monday that XRP alongside its pairs including XRP/BTC, XRP/USDT and XRP/ETH will not be supported on the platform. The announcement stated that:
We keep a constant watch on all coins that are being traded on BITBOX. If a coin does not meet our standards based on its performance, reliability, liquidity, or law and regulatory requirements, it will be delisted from our exchange. To protect your assets and interests, we provide sufficient notice before delisting.
Investors holding XRP on Bitbox have been requested to cancel all ongoing trades before January 16. Withdrawals regarding the delisted coin will be permitted by a period of one month. The exchange says that it is committed to providing users with the best currencies within the growing blockchain industry.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
