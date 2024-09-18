- MATIC is down over 70% from its yearly high of $1.29.
- The token is trading around its highest demand zone of $0.36 - $0.39; its 365-day MVRV indicates price bottom.
- MATIC could confirm a bottom with a bounce off its two-year low at $0.3578.
Polygon MATIC, now known as POL, has been one of the most underperforming cryptocurrencies in the top 100 since the beginning of the year, declining more than 62% year-to-date. However, several key metrics on Wednesday show that its price may have seen a bottom.
MATIC is at a critical juncture that represents potential price bottom
After reaching a yearly high of $1.29 on March 13, MATIC has plunged by over 70%. While several cryptocurrencies still have a positive yearly return despite the recent market downturn, MATIC is down by 26% in the past year. The weak performance has seen 96% of its investors holding its token at a loss.
MATIC is trading around a critical price range of $0.36 - $0.39, where investors purchased over 7 billion MATIC tokens, per IntoTheBlock's data. Due to the large demand around this price, investors may defend it critically, causing a potential price bottom. However, a further decline below $0.36 could give room for more downsides.
MATIC Global In/Out of the Money
MATIC's Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio, which measures the average profit or loss of addresses that bought the token within a specific time frame, shows a similar picture. The 30-day, 60-day, 90-day, 180-day and 365-day MVRV ratios are all below the zero level, indicating investors who bought MATIC within the respective time ranges are all experiencing a loss, per Santiment data. Notably, the 365-day MVRV, at 96.9%, indicates a potential price bottom.
MATIC MVRV Ratios
Another key metric is Polygon's total value locked (TVL), which has remained relatively flat, hovering around $800 million to $900 million in the past year, per DefiLlama data. This shows a lack of new DeFi interest in its blockchain network.
MATIC could rally to $0.5812 if it crosses above 50- and 200-day SMAs
MATIC (POL) open interest is at a three-year low of $27 million, declining 93% from an all-time high of $438.8 million in February, per Coinglass data. Open interest is the total number of unsettled contracts in a derivatives market. The low OI shows investors are still displaying a risk-averse attitude toward MATIC. Its OI needs to grow to support any potential move for a rally.
On the daily chart, MATIC is trading around the $0.3773 price level — a two-year low — within a key rectangle. Prior to the low in early September, this level was last seen in June 2022, following the bearish trend after the LUNA/UST implosion.
MATIC/USDT Daily chart
On the downside, MATIC could find support around the $0.3578 level. On the upside, MATIC could rally toward the rectangle's resistance of $0.5812 if its price crosses above the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMA). A further move above the upper rectangle resistance around $0.5812 could trigger a significant rally.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Awesome Oscillator (AO) momentum indicators are just below their neutral levels of 50 and 0, respectively, indicating a slightly bearish bias.
A daily candlestick close below $0.3578 will invalidate the thesis, triggering heightened bearish pressure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price could recover amid higher chances of a 0.50% US interest rate cut on Wednesday
Bitcoin (BTC) shows signs of recovery and rises above $59,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday, following a three-day decline after failing to close above $60,500 over the weekend.
Donald Trump’s World Liberty Financial confirms plan for WLFI token, likely exempt from SEC regulations
Donald Trump, former US President and Republican Presidential candidate, officially backed World Liberty Financial, a crypto project endorsed by the Trump family.
These three altcoins see sudden attention from whales, what to expect
Altcoins Injective, Render and Polygon observe whale transfers to cold wallets, resulting in price anomalies. Santiment analysts consider price anomalies as reliable short-and long-term signals.
Solana price action and on-chain metrics show signs of weakness
Solana (SOL) hints at a downward trend as it trades around $132 on Tuesday, following a rejection from the previously broken ascending trendline at $139.80 last week.
Bitcoin: On the road to $60,000
Bitcoin price retested and bounced off from the daily support level of $56,000 this week. US spot Bitcoin ETFs posted $140.7 million in inflows until Thursday and on-chain data supports a bullish outlook.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.