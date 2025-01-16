Why Bitcoin and the crypto market could rally following Donald Trump's proposed regulatory reforms

- Donald Trump's transition team is working closely with top crypto heads to bring reforms to the industry's present regulatory system.
- Reports suggest that Trump is considering a crypto reserve specifically for US-native tokens such as XRP, Solana and USDC.
- Trump's new SEC is alleged to have begun tackling crypto regulations, including SAB 121 and de-banking policies, as his first day in office draws close.
Donald Trump's inauguration has generated significant optimism in the crypto market, fueled by promises of reforms to the industry's regulatory framework. Recently, reports indicate that Trump is planning to establish a strategic reserve for US-based cryptocurrencies such as Solana and XRP.
Donald Trump's administration set for pro-crypto reforms, altcoins begin early rally
Only four days away, Trump's presidential inauguration has become a beacon of hope for a fresh approach to crypto regulations.
The crypto market is buzzing with optimism as the incoming president's transition team continues to meet with industry leaders to discuss the best approaches to regulating digital assets.
According to the Washington Post, Trump is expected to begin issuing executive orders regarding Bitcoin and crypto reforms from his first day in office. Among the expected reforms is a relook at policies that have affected crypto under the outgoing government.
These include the Staff Accounting Bulletin 121 (SAB 121), which requires entities holding digital assets to report them as liabilities on their balance sheets.
A Congress vote overruled the bill due to concerns about its implications. However, President Biden overturned the bipartisan decision after he vetoed their resolution.
Under Donald Trump's administration, the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) will likely repeal the controversial SAB 121. On the other hand, the Financial Innovation & Technology for the 21st Century Act (FIT21) may receive a green light from the new administration.
The bill offers a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets and provides clear guidelines on the roles of regulators in addressing crypto-related issues.
"Donald Trump will approve the FIT21 bill, accelerating the global legalization of the cryptocurrency market and intensifying the crackdown on non-compliant crypto businesses," Hashdex group stated in a report.
Likewise, a New York Post report suggested that Trump may be considering a first-ever strategic reserve for "American-made" cryptocurrencies.
This includes XRP, Solana and the USDC stablecoin. It states that the planning began several weeks ago. This sparked a rally among the altcoins as investors are shifting attention toward these tokens. XRP and SOL are currently up 15% and 7%, respectively.
However, the report mentions insider concerns about the potential impact this could hold for Bitcoin. This is largely due to the incoming president's initial promise of a Bitcoin strategic reserve.
There are also concerns about the president not holding up to his promises after being sworn in.
"The first 50 days of Trump's presidency will determine Bitcoin's trajectory in 2025," Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, told FXStreet. Delayed government actions toward Bitcoin and the digital asset industry could cause crypto prices to tumble.
"If significant steps are not taken during this period to begin implementing the promised changes and support the crypto market, Bitcoin could face a 15-20% drop, likely staying under the $80,000 - $90,000 range in the first quarter of 2025," Chen stated.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin holds near $100K ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration
Bitcoin's (BTC) price edges slightly lower and trades around $99,200 on Thursday after rallying 4% following the previous day’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) release. Despite this recent rise in BTC prices, traders should keep watch on US Retail Sales data for December on Thursday, as it could provide more volatility to Bitcoin price.
Upbit crypto exchange faces suspension in South Korea over alleged KYC violations
Upbit, South Korea’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is facing potential regulatory sanctions for alleged Know Your Customer (KYC) violations. The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) of South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) has issued a suspension notice to the exchange, sparking concerns across Asian crypto communities.
Is DeFAI’s next narrative in crypto-space?
The K33 report on Tuesday highlights DeFAI’s potential to revolutionize the crypto space by merging DeFi (Decentralized Finance) with AI (Artificial Intelligence). DeFAI's main focus is on abstraction layers, trading agents, and research agents to enhance usability, trading efficiency, and informed decision-making.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could rally above $4,400 despite increased staking withdrawals
Ethereum is up above 5% on Wednesday as market participants reacted positively to the US Consumer Price Index data release. Despite increased staking withdrawals and disappointing ETF flows, Ethereum could rally above $4,400 if it validates a rounded bottom pattern.
Bitcoin: Room for a recovery or continuation of the pullback?
Bitcoin’s price slightly recovers and trades around $94,700 on Friday after declining nearly 6% earlier this week. US Bitcoin spot Exchange Traded Funds data shows signs of mild recovery, with a total net inflow of $462.2 million until Thursday.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.