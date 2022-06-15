- Avalanche price downtrend snowballs with a perfect storm building in global markets.
- Continuation of the recent sell-off in cryptocurrencies likely as less liquidity becomes available.
- Expect a 40% drop to come and AVAX price to dip below $10 for the first time in a year.
Avalanche (AVAX) price sees investors fleeing for the exit after what seemed to be an olive branch from the ECB already turned out to be a non-event. With AVAX price already testing the low of the past weekend, the market looks set to drop another leg lower. The biggest support nearby is at $9.29, the low of June 23, 2021, that has held thus far when tested but looks weak today.
AVAX price sees investors fleeing for the exit, putting crypto in a downward spiral
Avalanche price is suffering from the repercussions of the current dismal market mood, from which traders still need to make money. The economic reality explains why cryptocurrencies are correcting that much. With the rise in prices, households have less expendable income. This means fewer funds to put into cryptocurrencies, and in its turn, with descent, fear grows of a possible default in the cryptocurrency space.
AVAX price would drop quickly to $9.29 in case a default of a crypto broker emerges. On the back of that, investors would pull their money quickly out but will see issues to get dollars, as less buy-volume is there because households have the less expendable income to put into that asset class. So, investors will start to sell below the current price to get filled on their sell orders, triggering a spiral move that could easily break below the monthly S1 and even enter the danger zone near $0.
AVAX/USD daily chart
Markets could have come at a tipping point where a next year's recession is already priced in. That would mean that markets would finally start to rally from that point on. For AVAX price, that would mean a quick spin around upwards to $21.98, a break above the red descending trend line and rallying up to $40.00, to test the 55-day Simple Moving Average on the topside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Three Arrows Capital reportedly facing insolvency, crypto bubble is bursting
Three Arrows Capital, one of the biggest cryptocurrency hedge funds in the world, is triggering more risk-averse headlines on Wednesday, causing the entire cryptocurrency to keep falling with it.
Bitcoin price testing key $20,000 level ahead of crucial Fed meeting
Bitcoin price has not caught a break in the past week, with Wednesday's dismal price action making it the eighth consecutive day trading in the red. BTC has tested the psychological $20,000 level during the European session.
Ethereum price collapse continues as crypto winter triggers huge snowball effect
Ethereum price continues its rout on Wednesday as it tests the psychological $1,000 mark. ETH is seeing again +10% losses over the past 24 hours, which adds up to a 40% value reduction over the past week.
This upcoming event could crush SafeMoon price
SafeMoon (SFM) price is set to drop further after the market has tried to push against the current downtrend since last week. Unfortunately, a bounce off $0.000342750 was not enough and looked set to get another retest on the back of a significant catalyst this evening.
There’s a Bitoin price crash looming
BTC is at a point in its journey through the bear market where investors are split into camps that are expecting a relief rally, a continuation of the crash and a full-blown bull rally. Interestingly, none of the aforementioned theses is wrong per se.