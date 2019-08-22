White House issues advisories regarding cryptocurrencies being using to purchase illicit drugs

The U.S. White House has sent out two advisories to financial institutions, about the drugs being bought with cryptocurrencies.

The documents addressed are designed to assist them in detecting suspicious transactions.

The White House has issued two advisories warning that fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are being purchased using major cryptocurrencies.

In terms of the documents, they are addressed to financial institutions in addition to digital payments platforms, which are designed to assist them in detecting suspicious transactions.

The documents detailed: