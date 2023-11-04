- Bitcoin price is retracing its steps after hitting $35,500 this past week, even as the market awaits a recovery.
- Even though the investors might be extremely bullish for even a short-term rise, 88% of all BTC HODLers are awaiting a rise to at least the ATH of $67,789.
- Their conviction is long-term, hence why the network has been noting less than $1 billion worth of selling/realized profits this past week.
Bitcoin price, has seen some selling following the recent rally, but not enough to make a significant dent in the price action. Awaiting a rally, the likeliness of a downtrend would stem from the possibility of investors looking to book profits, but surprisingly, that sentiment is not relayed in the case of 17.2 million BTC.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Bitcoin investors are HODLing fiercely
The recent rally in Bitcoin price incentivized some people to sell their BTC for profits while others are holding on, awaiting a climb back to $40,000. This optimism comes from the hope of a spot Bitcoin ETF being approved soon enough. Thus, we could see some significant profit booking around $40,000.
However, that does not even begin to relay the actual picture and what Bitcoin investors actually want. According to the HODL waves metric on Glassnode, the supply of BTC aged between three months and ten years has been unmoved despite the 32% rally that took place towards the second half of October.
These BTCs represent about 88% of the entire circulating supply of Bitcoin, amounting to over 17.285 million BTC worth nearly $600 billion.
Bitcoin HODL waves
As noted by former crypto fund manager Ulrik Lykke,
“This static supply signifies robust conviction among holders. It illustrates a collective long-term vision over short-term gains, hinting at a maturing market rather than just a trading vessel.
This conviction is verified in the fact that following the rally when the market was expecting considerable profit booking, less than $2 billion worth of BTC was sold for profits in the entire week. Since then, the realized profits have returned to their average, confirming that BTC holders are waiting for a much bigger price tag to sell their supply at.
Bitcoin realized profits
The most likely figure that they would consider selling their assets at is once Bitcoin marks a fresh all-time high. Until the ATH is broken, their HODLing will continue. This places their target price 96% above the market price of Bitcoin of $34,684.
The 96% rally would send the cryptocurrency to $67,789, which would potentially trigger some intensive selling from these long-term investors.
BTC/USD 3-day chart
Technical Analysis: Bitcoin price micro outlook remains unchanged
Bitcoin price noted some minor decline following the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls report on Friday, but for the most part, the cryptocurrency is staying put. As long as BTC does not fall through the support line at $33,901, the sideways movement could lead to the uptrend being resumed.
This sets the next Bitcoin price target at $40,000, which would require BTC first to flip the $36,833 resistance into a support floor.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
Nevertheless, if the uptrend does not resume soon and the investors' conviction of another rally breaks, profit booking could send Bitcoin price into a descent. If the $33,901 support is invalidated, the cryptocurrency could test $31,507 as support. Losing this line would invalidate the bullish thesis, leaving Bitcoin vulnerable to falling to $30,000.
Read more - Bitcoin price spikes in response to US Nonfarm Payrolls for October
Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs
What is circulating supply?
The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. Since its inception, a total of 19,445,656 BTCs have been mined, which is the circulating supply of Bitcoin. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.
What is market capitalization?
Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value. For Bitcoin, the market capitalization at the beginning of August 2023 is above $570 billion, which is the result of the more than 19 million BTC in circulation multiplied by the Bitcoin price around $29,600.
What is trading volume?
Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.
What is funding rate?
Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.
Bitcoin (BTC) price, on the daily time frame, showcases not one but multiple sell signals. To add to its woes, on-chain metrics are also showing profit-taking en masse. While the rally prompted by the potential ETF approval has propelled BTC so far, the lack thereof could also knock the pioneer crypto lower.