The growth has not lasted for long, and most of the coins are again in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 1.29% over the last 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has again bounced back to the $29,000 mark, which confirms the bulls' power. If the short-term growth continues and the candle closes near $30,000, the rise may lead to the test of the $31,000-$32,000 zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $29,368 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is the biggest loser from the list today, falling by 4.63%.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

Binance Coin (BNB) has bounced off the $300 mark against the increased trading volume. If bears cannot hold the initiative, one can expect the further growth to the $320 mark soon.

BNB is trading at $313.4 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is not an exception to the rule, going down by 4.12%.

ADA/USD chart by Trading View

Unlike BNB, Cardano (ADA) remains bearish as the price could not come back above the important $0.50 mark. However, if the bounce-off continues, there are chances to see the test of the $0.55 area next week.

ADA is trading at $0.4877 at press time.