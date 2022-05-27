The growth has not lasted for long, and most of the coins are again in the red zone.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 1.29% over the last 24 hours.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has again bounced back to the $29,000 mark, which confirms the bulls' power. If the short-term growth continues and the candle closes near $30,000, the rise may lead to the test of the $31,000-$32,000 zone.
Bitcoin is trading at $29,368 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) is the biggest loser from the list today, falling by 4.63%.
BNB/USD chart by TradingView
Binance Coin (BNB) has bounced off the $300 mark against the increased trading volume. If bears cannot hold the initiative, one can expect the further growth to the $320 mark soon.
BNB is trading at $313.4 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) is not an exception to the rule, going down by 4.12%.
ADA/USD chart by Trading View
Unlike BNB, Cardano (ADA) remains bearish as the price could not come back above the important $0.50 mark. However, if the bounce-off continues, there are chances to see the test of the $0.55 area next week.
ADA is trading at $0.4877 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
