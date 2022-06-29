The market has not chosen which direction to go in as some coins are in the red zone, while others are in the green.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) could not join the list of rising coins, going down by 1.10%.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
Bitcoin (BTC) remains trading in a narrow range as it has not accumulated enough energy for a sharp move. Bulls keep fighting for the $21,000 level, which is crucial to hold for a further rise. If they can do that, one can expect the test of the $22,000 zone until mid-June.
Bitcoin is trading at $21,012 at press time.
BNB/USD
Unlike Bitcoin (BTC), Binance Coin (BNB) is rising by 0.63% since yesterday.
BNB/USD chart by TradingView
After the false breakout of the resistance level at $243.3, the price is about to come back and show bulls' power.
In this regard, if the daily candle closes near the $240 mark, the native exchange coin has a chance to break out, which can lead to the test of $250 soon.
BNB is trading at $238.3 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) has followed the fall of Bitcoin (BTC), declining by 2.31%.
ADA/USD chart by Trading View
The rate of Cardano (ADA) is almost unchanged since yesterday as neither bulls nor bears are controlling the situation at the moment. Currently, the important mark is $0.50 as its breakout can be a prerequisite for a continued rise. However, it can happen if the volume rises.
Cardano is trading at $0.4888 at press time.
SOL/USD
Solana (SOL) is also located in the red zone, losing 1.78% of its price share over the previous day.
SOL/USD chart by TradingView
Despite the fall, Solana (SOL) remains trading in the bullish zone as its rate is above $37.37 that serves the support now. If buyers can hold the price near the important $40 mark, further growth may continue.
SOL is trading at $39.28 at press time.
MATIC/USD
MATIC is the biggest loser from the list today, going down by 3.30%.
MATIC/USD chart by TradingView
MATIC is looking worse than SOL as the rate is far away from the resistance level at $0.6310. Respectively, the altcoin needs more time to garner power for a further move. The rise is possible if buyers can return the rate to $0.60.
MATIC is trading at $0.5549 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
