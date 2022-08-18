- Dogecoin holders can ‘bridge over’ DOGE and use it for DeFi, NFTs and more on Dogechain, a new blockchain platform.
- Dogechain is a layer-2 scaling solution for DOGE built on leading Ethereum sidechain Polygon Edge.
- DOGE yielded nearly 30% gains to holders in the past two weeks, analysts predict a recovery in the meme coin.
Dogechain is Dogecoin’s layer-2 scaling solution. Unlike typical scaling solutions, Dogechain was developed by a team on Polygon Edge. Dogechain’s launch acted as a fuel for bullish sentiment among DOGE holders.
Dogechain: Dogecoin’s layer-2 scaling solution
Through Dogechain, a newly-launched blockchain platform DOGE users can bridge over their tokens and use them for DeFi, NFTs, and more. Interestingly Dogecoin creators and the Dogecoin Foundation’s developers are not involved in the Dogechain project.
Dogechain is a non-traditional layer-2 scaling solution for Dogecoin, built on Polygon Edge. A modular and extensible framework, Polygon Edge allows developers to build Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks, sidechains and general scaling solutions. The non-traditional scaling solution increases the social dominance and mentions of the meme coin across social media platforms. Based on data from LunarCrush, a crypto intelligence tracker, social activity peaked in the Dogecoin network. Proponents argue that a short-term Dogecoin rally is likely.
Dogecoin price yielded 15% gains to holders over the last week. The idea of a layer-2 solution for DOGE is considered the equivalent of the creation of DeFi protocols, NFTs and dApps on Dogecoin.
Just as Cardano’s Vasil hard fork and Ethereum’s Merge are game changers for the network, Dogechain is considered a catalyst for DOGE price. Dogecoin started out as a meme coin, after a spike in utility and adoption. DOGE is now accepted across merchants worldwide, through payment processors like NowPayments. With Dogechain, that advances a few steps, further boosting the project’s utility value.
Dogecoin price is ready for recovery
Analysts argue that Dogecoin price is ready for a recovery. Analysts at FXStreet believe Dogecoin price is likely to flip bullish if specific conditions are met. For more information, check the video below:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
