Large investors, known as whales, appear to be bargain-hunting Cardano's ADA token as the programmable blockchain's decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols see rapid growth.
The balance held by addresses with 1 million to 10 million coins rose to a record 12 billion ADA ($9.72 billion) last week, a 41% gain since late January, data provided by blockchain analytics firm IntoTheBlock show.
The total value locked in the Cardano network has increased by $50 million in a week, hitting a lifetime high of $160.79 million, according to Defi Llama. More than 70% of the funds are locked in decentralized exchange (DEX) SundaeSwap.
"Cardano appears to be showing signs of promise for more to come after years without launching smart contracts. This appears to be translating into an accumulation of ADA from large players," Lucas Outumuro, head of research at IntoTheBlock, said in a weekly report published on Friday.
"After years of lacking smart contract capabilities, Cardano is starting to show some traction in its application layer," Outmuro noted. "DEXes on Cardano have raised capital from reputable crypto funds such as Three Arrows Capital."
Last week, Cardano-based DEX AdaSwap announced a $2.6 million fundraise led by venture capital firm iAngels and several other investors, including actor and producer Gal Gadot and her husband Jaron Varsano.
Whale holdings have increased by over 40% this year. "Following a 70% correction, these addresses have now been accumulating aggressively. This group, as well as those holding over 100M ADA, recorded double-digit growth month over month," Outumuro said.
The renewed interest by large investors may be a sign of good times ahead, assuming the broader market finds a footing. Whale selling in early September turned out to be an advance indicator of a price slide. "These [whale] addresses had previously sold a large amount of their holdings right before ADA began to crash," Outmuro noted.
ADA peaked above $3 on Sept. 2 and has lost more than 70% since then. The ninth-largest cryptocurrency by market value was last trading near $0.8080, a 5% drop on a 24-hour basis.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price stumbles after public release of MyDoge wallet for iOS users
Dogecoin price tumbled in the recent crypto market bloodbath, posting 4% losses over the past day. Analysts have a bearish outlook on the meme coin, predicting a further price drop.
XRP at make or break point, bulls eye a breakout to retest $1
XRP price action is in a very undesirable position: inside the Ichimoku Cloud. The Ichimoku Cloud represents pain, misery, volatility, indecision, and whipsaws – it's where trading accounts go to die. XRP teased a likely bullish breakout twice during last week's trading but failed to deliver.
Cardano begins seventh consecutive month of losses, ADA weekly close lowest since February 2021
Cardano price action last Monday hinted at a possible recovery and broader trend change after six consecutive months of losses. However, sellers remained in control and not only wiped out all of Cardano’s Monday gains but pushed Cardano to a new lowest close of the past 390-days.
Shiba Inu completes powerful bearish warning pattern, SHIBA could push new 2022 lows
Shiba Inu price action fulfilled an Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout on its daily Ichimoku chart on Friday's close. This is the first time this bearish entry condition has appeared since November 22, 2021. Thus far, bears have not followed through with a continuation move in selling pressure.
Bitcoin: Bull run to flourish unhinged beyond $52,000
Bitcoin price is hovering between a weekly supply and a daily demand zone, leading to a bracketed movement. The recent run-up fell short of retesting the upper boundary and is currently correcting to find a stable support level.