Whale accumulation of $88 million in Shiba Inu could not prevent further price decline

- The largest Ethereum whale wallets have accumulated over $88 million in Shiba Inu.
- Accumulation by whales failed to reverse Shiba Inu price downtrend; the memecoin posted 5% daily losses.
- Analysts have predicted that a drop below $0.00001756 could imply a continuation of Shiba Inu downtrend.
Shiba Inu developers revealed the memecoin’s plans for entering the metaverse with “Shibverse.” The Dogecoin-killer’s price continued to drop despite accumulation by whales and news of its entry in the metaverse.
Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu price continues downtrend
During its recovery from the recent crypto bloodbath, the largest Ethereum whale wallets accumulated Shiba Inu. The memecoin faced a spike in buying volume during its price recovery.
Based on data from WhaleStats, the largest Ethereum whale wallets accumulated over $88 million worth of Shiba Inu within a 24 hour period. The top two purchases included $40 million and $34 million worth of Shiba Inu by whales in the top-1000 Ethereum addresses.
Shiba Inu is now the second-largest non-Ethereum whale holding. Massive accumulation by whales failed to trigger a trend reversal in Shiba Inu price.
Shiba Inu developers recently announced their entry into the metaverse with “Shibverse.”
Hey #ShibArmy!— Shib (@Shibtoken) January 25, 2022
In the next few days we will be revealing the name selected for our Metaverse, Codename: #SHIBerse.
We are excited share the official name of the Metaverse Project with all of you! Woof!
The announcement of Shiba Inu’s entry into the metaverse did not significantly impact the memecoin’s price. Proponents believe that traders likely lost interest in the memecoin over the past few weeks, and its social dominance plunged.
Analysts at the YouTube channel Vision Pulse Trades evaluated the Shiba Inu price trend and predicted that a drop below $0.00001756 could push the memecoin lower. A recovery is likely if the Shiba Inu price remains above $0.00002041.
FXStreet analysts believe that Shiba Inu price has hit the point of maximum pain. The memecoin price is eyeing the target of $0.000035.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
