Weiss Crypto Ratings: Cardano (ADA) rises above EOS in technology

EOS was first in the market but Cardano is curving a path that is elevating it above EOS.

Cardano Shelly testnet allows users and developers to try building staking pools within the Cardano network.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency rating platform, Weiss Ratings believes that Cardano (ADA) is superior to EOS. Weiss comment sparked discussion among the followers of both the networks. Some crypto enthusiasts openly called Weiss' comment a bluff and even discredited the platform for making such unfounded conclusions.

“Cardano is clearly superior to EOS. EOS was first to market, but it’s becoming increasingly clear that of the two, Cardano is vastly superior. More details on this in subsequent tweets.”

One of the responses read:

“This implies no more than proof of Weiss’ decreasing credibility” … “First and last point. They pay you more to get shilled” … “So this white paper vs live product you do this comparison? No basis for these claims.”

However, Weiss went ahead to explain that “Cardano completed the 1st snapshot and balance check for its incentivized Shelley testnet. This latest step toward staking will allow investors to earn rewards on their $ADA for the 1st time.”

In a recent official announcement, Shelly is a testnet space that allows the users of ADA to try out stake pools in a bid to come up with numerous pools on Cardano network.