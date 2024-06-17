- Bitcoin price shows no signs of a directional bias as it hovers around $66,000.
- The 2019 BTC price fractal hints at a potential correction should the US Fed cut interest rates.
- Investors can expect a retest of the $60,000 to $45,000 levels depending on the severity of the nosedive.
There aren’t any high-impact events that could sway the market this week. So, let’s focus on the cryptocurrency market’s lack of directional bias. From a big-picture perspective, the reason for this uncertainty could be attributed to the US Federal Reserve or the macroeconomic landscape. But Bitcoin (BTC) is also to blame for this directionlessness and choppy market outlook.
US Fed’s fight against inflation
The Fed has been battling inflation since the 2020 pandemic and has brought it down from a peak of 9.1% in mid-2022 to 3.3%. Still, the central bank has failed to bring it down to its 2% target despite keeping the federal funds target rate, aka interest rate, steady at the 5.25% to 5.50% range since July 2023.
US Federal Reserve fed funds rate
Historical evidence suggests that if interest rates remain higher for longer, it could break the economy, triggering a marketwide sell-off.
The US Fed ramped up interest rates from 0.75% in January 2017 to 2.5% in December 2018. After this, the rates remained at the peak level till late July 2019. However, the Fed decided to cut interest rates in February 2020 close to zero in order to cushion the effects of the marketwide nosedive due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
BTC/USD 1-day vs Fed Funds Rate chart
Interestingly, the crypto markets were the first to crash and began their descent after the Fed started cutting the interest rates in July 2019. It makes sense that BTC formed a local top in 2019 and crashed as investors would choose to offload the riskiest assets first. So, the Fed pivot created a risk-off scenario, leading to a correction for crypto.
BTC 2019 fractal
For now, the interest rate has remained at 5.25% to 5.50% for almost a year, with rumors of a Fed pivot to lower rates around the corner. This upcoming development has caused many to speculate that crypto could be forming a local price top.
Such a development could see BTC tag the $61,000 to $60,000 level first. Beyond this, BTC could slide as low as 24% to $45,400, especially if the 2019 fractal repeats.
BTC/USD 1-day, 12-hour chart
A complete invalidation of this bearish outlook could occur if BTC manages to overcome the $71,150 resistance level and flip it into a support floor. Such a move could see BTC contest the all-time high of $73,794 and set up a new one at $80,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Convex Finance extends gains after facing short squeeze
Convex Finance (CVX), the DeFi token, extends its rally to double-digit gains and raises 26% on Monday, as seen on Binance. Data from Coinglass shows large volume liquidation of short positions, to the tune of $722,000.
XRP stuck below $0.50 while SEC abandons demand for $2 billion penalty
XRP struggles to make a comeback above sticky resistance at $0.50 on Monday as traders continue to assess the legal skirmishes between blockchain firm Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Quant price poised for a short-term sell-off amid potential early-holder selling spree
Quant (QNT) price could have a short-term downward pressure. Data from Lookonchain suggests that an early holder has deposited 118,008 QNT tokens worth $9.78 million into the Kraken exchange.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin retesting its major resistance level
Bitcoin price is retesting its weekly resistance level of $67,147. Ethereum price finds support around $3,321, the price imbalance between $3,146 and $3,498. Ripple price faces rejection due to the key resistance level of $0.499.
Bitcoin: Has BTC found a local price bottom?
Bitcoin (BTC) price looks set for a mild fall this week, weighed by slight outflows in the US spot ETFs and the US Fed keeping a hawkish interest-rate outlook despite easing inflation. Technical indicators suggest that BTC could face a further 5% correction in the short term before resuming the uptrend.