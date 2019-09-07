Waves Platform tie-up with The Abyss, launches blockchain-based games marketplace

- The marketplace will enable users to purchase items with Abyss Tokens.
- The Abyss also announced a partnership with Epic Games.
Open source blockchain platform Waves has recently collaborated with the game distribution platform “The Abyss.” This collaboration will launch a decentralized marketplace of digital goods and in-game items. The marketplace will allow users to use Abyss Tokens to purchase items and sell them to other users. Game developers will now be able to link Abyss token directly into their Waves-based games after the integration of Abyss Tokens with Waves blockchain. Sasha Ivanov, founder, and CEO of Waves Platform said:
“We recognize the huge potential of the $100+ billion gaming sector as a major use case for blockchain, which perfectly fits with current gameplay mechanics and trading of goods. We strongly believe that the gaming industry will be an enthusiastic adopter of blockchain, and partnership with The Abyss will drive its widespread use.”
The Abyss also announced a partnership with Epic Games to enable developers on the platform access to the Unreal Developers Network. A spokesperson from The Abyss reported:
“The program is aimed at attracting more gaming studios and titles to The Abyss platform, as well as supporting Unreal Engine developers in cryptocurrency adoption. More specifically, they will be able to accept ABYSS tokens both for game and in-game purchases in a legal and easy-to-use way.”
Waves also introduced an upgrade to its blockchain in June. The upgrade enables decentralized applications on the platform, which will allow developers to perform calculations necessary for use cases on the Waves blockchain.
