Vitalik Buterin proposes to solve Ethereum design’s weakness through update

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin shared an updated roadmap for ETH 2023 appreciating progress made by ETH Layer 2s.

Vitalik did not commit to a timeline for changes to Ethereum and noted that they are ordered according to priority.

Ethereum price is $2,293 as the altcoin eyes recovery.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin tweaked the project’s 2023 roadmap and shared it with his followers on X (formerly Twitter). Buterin’s proposition is aimed at reducing Ethereum’s design weakness and the co-founder did not commit to a timeline for changes presented in the roadmap.

Ethereum maintains core priorities plans updates to design

In his recent tweet on X, Vitalik Buterin shared an updated roadmap for the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Buterin’s project maintained its core priorities:

Merge: Proof-of-Stake consensus

Surge: 100,000 transactions per second across Ethereum and Layer 2 networks

Scourge: liquid pooling

Verge: simplifying the block verification process on the ETH chain

Purge: simplifying the ETH chain further

Splurge: all else

Ethereum currently faces design weakness that has encouraged the development of the Layer 2 networks and the Verkle tree implementation. Buterin proposed a Single Slot Finality, within a consensus mechanism, in a single slot, a block of transactions can be considered “finalized,” meaning a guarantee that these cannot be altered or removed from the blockchain.

Buterin’s proposal differs from the original design of Ethereum consensus because all validators are involved in endorsing slots.

By popular demand, an updated roadmap diagram for 2023! pic.twitter.com/oxo58A2KuG — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) December 30, 2023

SSF further aims to make changes to the Ethereum blockchain irreversible without burning at least 33% of the total staked Ether. According to Buterin, SSF is the easiest path to resolving a lot of the Ethereum PoS design’s weaknesses.

At the time of writing, Ethereum price is $2,293 on Binance. ETH yielded nearly 12% gains for holders in the past week.