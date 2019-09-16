Vitalik Buterin and Joseph Lubin reveal plans to potentially work with Facebook’s Libra

- ConsenSys CEO Lubin said that Libra could be beneficial for Ethereum.
- While Ethereum 2.0 was discussed, no release date was officially revealed.
Ethereum founders Joseph Lubin and Vitalik Buterin commented on the development of an update for their blockchain system. The discussion took place at the Ethereal Summit in Tel Aviv. The executives reported that Ethereum 2.0 will be interoperable with applications built on the original blockchain. However, they did not give any information on when the network will be released.
Buterin said:
“[Ethereum 2.0] is an updated version of the same vision. It’s a sandbox where people can try things and see what works. The thing that has changed are the tools we use.”
ConsenSys CEO Lubin spoke about potentially working with Facebook’s Libra:
“There’s definitely been some talks. There’s the possibility of interoperability with Ethereum if there’s a viable wallet connection. But I don’t see [Libra] being a viable competitor to Ethereum as a decentralized [financial system]. Actually, it could be an excellent onboarding mechanism for us.”
Buterin, though remained silent at the beginning, was affirmative about Facebook’s cryptocurrency, suggesting that facebook should work with Facebook. Buterin said:
“There’s definitely people looking at making a Libra Litecoin that runs on the Ethereum blockchain. I think we should extend an open hand to systems that are more decentralized than we would like.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Altcoins’ pre-season knocks on doors
As is customary in the Cryptocurrencies market, weekend trading results in significant movements. On this occasion, it is the Altcoin segment – and especially Ethereum – that opens Monday's session with a considerable gain over Friday's close.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD settles below $180.00 amid growing bearish sentiments
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $20.9 billion has broken above critical $190.00 to trade at $194.30 at the time of writing. ETH/USD has gained over 3% on a day-on-day basis and 2.5% since the beginning of the day.
Dash market update: DASH/USD stays on positive side, ignores delisting news
Dash is the 16th largest digital asset with the current market value of $818 million. After a strong growth into the ned of the previous week, the coin has settled at $90.80, trading with a short-term bullish bias.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD settles above $0.2600, upside momentum fading away
Ripple’s XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $11.3 billion, made its way above $0.2600 barrier to trade at $0.2630 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Rangebound trading and September blues come upon the crypto market
Bitcoin finishes the week with marginal losses. The first digital currency recovered from the recent low of $9,886 but stayed in the red zone as of the end of the week.