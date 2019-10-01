Nicholas Maduro, Venezuela’s President was speaking about a crypto-powered plan.

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro says he has a crypto-powered plan which will help the country in maintaining the flow of imports and exports.

Maduro openly notes that his policy is pro-crypto, particularly with that of that Ethereum and Bitcoin. The government will look at leveraging cryptocurrencies for the use of free national and international transfers.

