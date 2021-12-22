VeChain price resumes its uptrend, bringing VET to a make or break point

- VeChain price has been stuck in consolidation for more than two weeks and hints at a bullish continuation.
- VET faces a decisive moment as it approaches the $0.086 hurdle, a break could trigger a 13% ascent.
- A four-hour candlestick close below $0.0761 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
VeChain price is at an inflection point in its journey up as it approaches a crucial hurdle. A successful flip of this resistance level into support will kick off a continuation of the uptrend. A failure, on the other hand, could result in a retracement that will likely undo recent gains.
VeChain price vies to climb higher
VeChain price set up equal highs at $0.0977 on December 4 and December 7. This price action was followed by a 19% correction to $0.0792. VET then spent sixteen days trading around this level, in consolidation mode.
After a few quick sweeps below $0.0792, VeChain price recovered above it and embarked on a 9% ascent to retest the $0.0863 resistance barrier. VET faces a decisive moment here as a successful flip of this level into a support floor will indicate that this uptrend will continue. Sidelined buyers can open a long pilot position from there.
The resulting development will send a signal to sidelined buyers to jump on the bandwagon. Due to the increased bullish momentum, VeChain price will likely rally by 13% to retest the $0.0977 hurdle and collect the buy-stop liquidity resting above it.
VET/USDT 4-hour chart
While the 1st scenario assumes VET can penetrate above $0.0863, a failure to do so might result in a retracement to $0.0792, where buyers will get a second chance to make their comeback. A bounce off the $0.0792 will be the best place to open a long position or add to the previously existing position.
A lack of bullish momentum, however, could result in VeChain price falling through this support floor, and revisiting $0.0761. A four-hour candlestick close below this level will create a lower low, invalidating the bullish thesis.
If the selling pressure persists, VET could crash 8% to $0.070.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot price eyes retest of $30 after DOT breaks out of a three-week hurdle
Polkadot price is hovering just above the 70.5% retracement level at $23.56. The recent breakout from a declining trend line suggests DOT could retest $30. A daily candlestick close below $22.50 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Decentraland price likely to rally 23% if MANA can flip this hurdle
Decentraland price shows signs of reversal after the December 15 swing low at $2.93. MANA needs to produce a higher high above $3.65 to solidify its bullish thesis. A breakdown of the $2.93 support floor will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Chainlink buyers pile in to push LINK to conservative target at $28
Chainlink price is developing an exceptionally bullish pattern on its $0.50/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart. As a result, reaching the entry level of this hypothetical trade setup could see a considerable spike towards the $28 value area.
Algorand sellers dry up as ALGO recovery to $2.50 begins, with aid from trapped shorts
Algorand price has given bulls and bears an extended headache over the past three months. A series of false breakouts higher and lower have yielded a prolonged range trade that warned of some deeper moves south, but that may no longer be the case.
BTC to provide the biggest buying opportunity before $100,000
Bitcoin price has been hanging around the $50,000 psychological level for quite some time. A breakdown of one crucial support barrier is likely to trigger a steep crash for BTC. On-chain metrics are also suggesting that long-term holders are booking profits, anticipating a nosedive.