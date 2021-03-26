VeChain Price Prediction: VET sellers are in but catch a breather above this key level

- VeChain keeps bounce off 100-SMA despite staying below crucial trend line.
- Bearish MACD, sell signal from Super Trend and key support break signal further downside.
VET picks up bids around $0.0825, up 1.40% intraday, during the early Friday. In doing so, the quote respects the previous day’s bounce off 100-SMA but keeps the downside break of the previously critical support line stretched from February 28.
Given the downbeat MACD and sell signal from the Super Trend indicator joining the cryptocurrency pair’s trading below the key resistance line, VET sellers have the gate pass.
However, a clear downside break of 100-SMA, around $0.0770, becomes necessary for the VeChain bears to eye the early month top surrounding $0.0685.
Following that, the $0.0500 threshold can offer an intermediate halt during the quote further weakness before highlighting the late February low near $0.0340.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of the previous support line, at $0.0860 by the press time, will defy the bearish bets and can again propel the quote to the monthly peak near $1.0005.
VeChain four-day chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
