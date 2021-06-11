VeChain Price Prediction: VET forms potential bottom, eyes 30% upswing

- VeChain price shows the formation of a higher low, indicating a reversal in trend.
- A 30% upswing to $0.144 seems likely if $0.129 is shattered.
- VET will turn bearish if the bears produce a decisive close below $0.0924.
VeChain price retraces to a stable demand level as investors book profits after a minor upswing. VET will face an uphill battle with multiple swing highs to take out. Therefore, investors can expect this rally to be a slow run-up.
VeChain price needs to reclaim a critical supply barrier
VeChain price slid nearly 11% from $0.122 to $0.109 over the past 24 hours. VET awaits the formation of a higher low, which suggests a potential upswing could be developing.
Although unlikely, investors can expect a sweep of the support level at $0.102 before kick-starting the potential run-up.
The buyers will face stiff resistance at $0.115 and $0.120 before facing the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.129. Breaching these barriers will signal the start of an uptrend and signal the sidelined investors to jump aboard.
If this were to happen, VeChain price might tag the swing high formed on June 7 at $0.136 and the local top at $0.141 set up on June 5.
VET might extend the rally to $0.144 or the 62% Fibonacci retracement level if the buyers continue to bid.
The leg-up from the current position, $0.11 to $0.144, is nearly 30%, but investors need to keep a close eye on the $0.115 and $0.120 levels, which might hinder the progress. VeChain price rally is likely to slow down or halt at these levels if the buyers fail to follow through.
VET/USDT 4-hour chart
The downside for VeChain price is relatively empty; therefore, a breakdown of the support barrier at $0.092 could trigger a steep sell-off.
In a bearish case, if VET produces a decisive 4-hour candlestick close below $0.092, market participants could expect a swift 30% crash to the range low at $.0655.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin goes through range of emotions, from legal tender to Chinese miners exodus
Bitcoin price rallied wildly on the news of it becoming legal tender in El Salvador, but China’s clampdown on miners was equally palpable. BTC seems to be taking a breather before its uptrend resumes.
Ethereum price prepares for a bullish weekend, targeting $3,000
Ethereum price seems prime to revisit $3,000. Although ETH faces resistance at $2,300, the upswing seems imminent. A downswing below $2,000 could invalidate the bullish thesis.
Shiba Inu price gains in jeopardy as it tags crucial support level
Shiba Inu price shows little to no connection with the crypto markets as it failed to rally on June 8. Additionally, SHIB continued to descend while most altcoins were on a rally, following Bitcoin.
IMF raises concerns about El Salvador's Bitcoin move, citing legal and economic issues
El Salvador passed legislation to make Bitcoin legal tender, becoming the first country to do so. The IMF says that the country’s move raises macroeconomic concerns. The organization will meet with President Nayib Bukele to discuss the new law.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.