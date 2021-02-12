Vechain Price Forecast: VET at risk of a 15% drop as key indicator flashes sell signals

- Vechain price is up by 50% in the past two days, having hit $0.0482.
- The digital asset is on the verge of a significant correction as a key indicator has presented a strong sell signal.
- VET could fall as low as $0.038 in the short-term as there is not a lot of support on the way down.
Vechain price had a massive rally in the past two days, jumping by 50% and reaching a high of $0.0482 without stopping. However, a key indicator has just presented several sell signals, which indicate the digital asset is poised for a pullback.
Vechain price can quickly drop towards $0.038 as selling pressure continues mounting
On the 4-hour and 12-hour charts, the TD Sequential indicator has presented two sell signals and one ‘8’ green candlestick on the 6-hour chart, which will most likely transform into another sell signal.
VET Sell Signals
These three sell calls are significant and likely to push Vechain price down to at least the 12-EMA on the 4-hour chart at $0.042. If this level can’t hold, the next potential target is $0.038, which is the 26-EMA.
VET/USD 4-hour chart
The Fibonacci Retracement tool on the 4-hour chart also gives a similar target at $0.043, which is the 78.6% level and $0.038 at the 50% level. On the other hand, if bulls can push Vechain price above the previous high at $0.048, it will invalidate the bearish outlook and can push the digital asset towards $0.053, which is the 127.2% level, and up to $0.06, which is the 161.8% level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
