Vechain price aims for significant rally thanks to renewed bullish momentum

Vechain price is contained inside an ascending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart.

The digital asset faces one key resistance level before a potential 20% breakout.

In the past two weeks, VET has been trading inside a robust uptrend.

Vechain had an amazing recovery from a local bottom of $0.036 on February 28. The digital asset is currently trading at $0.065, higher than its previous 2021 peak of $0.06.

Vechain price faces just one barrier before $0.08

On the 4-hour chart, Vechain has established an ascending parallel channel. The upper resistance trendline is located at $0.067, which means that a breakout above this point should drive VET towards $0.08 in the long-term.

VET/USD 4-hour chart

However, a rejection from the upper boundary will invalidate the bullish outlook and will likely drive Vechain price down to the lower trendline, currently established at about $0.059.