- Valkyrie joined the band of asset managers after updating its filing for a spot Bitcoin ETF on Wednesday, naming Coinbase as its SSA counterpart.
- Just this Monday, BlackRock, as well as exchange CBOE, refiled their applications following the SEC’s comments of the previous filings being unclear and incomplete.
- Bitcoin price slipped below $31,000 after marking a 13-month high but is holding above $30,000.
Valkyrie, an asset management firm, was among the first few applicants for a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) last month. These applicants included the likes of BlackRock, the biggest asset manager in the world, as well as Fidelity and many more. However, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) came down on the applicants, virtually rejecting them.
Read more - COIN price shoots up by 10% as BlackRock and CBOE refile Bitcoin ETFs, partnering with Coinbase
Valkyrie goes for Bitcoin ETF again
Valkyrie is set to challenge the SEC’s comments of the previous spot Bitcoin ETF filings being unclear and incomplete. The regulatory body noted that the applications were inadequate, leading the applicants to look for a surveillance-sharing agreement (SSA) counterpart. The surveillance partner enables sharing of information with regulators to prevent market manipulation and other unwanted behaviors.
Coinbase emerged as the solution as BlackRock, Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), and now Valkyrie, too, opted to choose the exchange as the SSA counterpart. This decision came despite the fact that the SEC is actively pursuing a lawsuit against Coinbase for violating Securities law.
Valkyrie stood out of the pack as the asset manager chose to update its earlier filing. The rest of the applicants submitted a fresh 19b-4 filing addressing the SEC’s concerns.
UPDATE: @ValkyrieFunds has submitted an updated 19b-4 with Nasdaq to list their Bitcoin ETF. They are one of the only Bitcoin ETF filers of the recent past that hadn't submitted a new 19b-4 in this wave. pic.twitter.com/0CaHdBr0h1— James Seyffart (@JSeyff) July 5, 2023
However, amidst the regulatory chaos, Bitcoin price stood largely unbothered above $30,000. Even though the cryptocurrency fell below $31,000 on Tuesday, it was mostly due to the market cooling down following the recent uptick in price.
Investors are still betting on BTC to recover and mark a new 2023 high after already noting a 13-month high earlier this week. But the price indicators might suggest a change in trend. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is on the verge of a bearish crossover. The green bars on the histogram are also about to turn red, indicating receding bullishness.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
Thus, a bearish pressure might lead to a drawdown in Bitcoin price to $28,138 or fall further below to tag $27,331.
To know more about potential Bitcoin price target, read on - Bitcoin price stalls at $31,500, putting short-term BTC trader gains in jeopardy
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price stalls at $31,500, putting short-term BTC trader gains in jeopardy
Bitcoin price has been trading in a tight range for nearly two weeks now with no signs of resolution. But a closer look at the price action reveals a potential distribution pattern that could trigger a sharp correction soon.
BNB price declines as Binance suffers regulatory crackdown in Australia
The Australian financial regulator has searched Binance’s offices in the country, Bloomberg reported Wednesday citing anonymous sources, as the largest exchange in the crypto ecosystem faces increasing regulatory scrutiny in many of its markets.
BTC range tightens, leaving holders confused
Bitcoin price saw a spurt in buying pressure on July 3, which pushed it to $31,395, but the lack of momentum caused a retracement of the move. As a result, altcoins, including ETH and XRP have remained lull. Additionally, the lack of a proper catalyst has sapped crypto traders' optimism.
Dogecoin price recovers from the heaviest shorting of 2023
Dogecoin, the largest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem, is recovering from the largest shorting event in 2023. Around June 29, the highest DOGE shorting level of the year was recorded by crypto intelligence tracker Santiment.
Top 3 altcoins to buy for next alt season: PEPE, OP, BNB
With Bitcoin consolidating between $31,200 and $29,700, capital seems to be flowing to altcoins. As a result, some altcoins have shot up explosively. Bitcoin Cash (BCH), for example, has rallied 33%, Compound (COMP) has inflated by 48%, and Litecoin by 15%. But here are a few other altcoins that show promise of an incoming rally.