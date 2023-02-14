- Circle issued a complaint to the New York State Department of Financial Services highlighting Binance’s mismanagement of reserves.
- The NYDFS on Monday ordered Paxos to cease the issuance of Binance BUSD stablecoin following failure to conduct periodic risk assessments.
- BUSD noted a slight shift in its peg as the reports surfaced; saw a drop to $0.995.
Binance, being the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, is also prone to catching fire quickly. And it did on Monday after the New York state regulators took action against the issuer of its stablecoin, Paxos. Emerging reports now suggest an entirely different entity might have been at play for a while now.
Circle against Binance-Paxos
According to a report from Bloomberg, USD Coin (USDC) issuer, Circle, had a hand in the Binance-Paxos case. The stablecoin rival apparently issued a complaint to the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). Circle highlighted that Binance had no airtight management when it came to its own tokens.
Consequently, months after the complaint, the regulator directed BUSD issuer, Paxos, to cease the issuance of the stablecoin. According to Circle, Binance lacked enough reserve for the cryptocurrency tokens it had issued.
On Monday, the NYDFS deemed Paxos unfit for operations of BUSD, stating,
“[Lack of operation] in a safe and sound manner based on extensive supervisory engagement, a recent examination, and failure of Paxos to remediate material issues related to Paxos-issued BUSD in a timely manner.”
NYDFS went on to add that Paxos did not address key deficiencies, which led to the ceasing of the Paxos-issued BUSD. However, Paxos is still allowed to manage redemptions of the product.
Binance also admitted last month that due to periodic rebalancing, Binance-Peg BUSD did not always seem to be backed by Paxos-issued BUSD. Binance clarified this as a simple timing mismatch in the backing of Binance-peg BUSD with BUSD, with the gap at times being larger than $1 billion.
BUSD slips against the dollar
Following the NYDFS decision to end BUSD issuance from Paxos, the stablecoin’s value took a hit, and BUSD went tumbling to as low as $0.995. However, its value against the dollar is recovering, with 1 BUSD worth nearly $0.9989 at the moment.
BUSD’s competitors, such as USDC, Tether (USDT) and DAI, remained unfazed by this development. Although USDC’s peg slipped slightly on Monday, its value recovered over the next few hours to bring the peg to $0.9996.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Three altcoins that could reach new all-time highs before March 2023
The crypto market is known to choose its own path a lot of times instead of taking the same path as most of the other digital assets do. Within this movement as well, there are moments of discrepancy that separate one cryptocurrency from the others.
Ocean Price Prediction: Here comes the pain?
Ocean price is at risk of a 35% decline if the current level fails to hold as support. Traders should keep a close eye for any confirmation signals before entering a short position in anticipation of the downtrend.
Hedera Hashgraph Price Prediction: Target hit or just about
Hedera Hashgraph price could be on the brink of a strong downtrend. However, traders should look for confirmation signals before confidently joining the bears.
Decentraland Price Prediction: 15% decline as sell signals collide
Decentraland price could be on the brink of a much steeper downtrend. After a 2X rally in the winter, an additional 30% decline from today's price would be relatively reasonable.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets bullish no more?
Bitcoin price is trying its best to break free from the macro bearish regime, and the 2023 rally is a testament to this. Although the 48% upswing has slowed, it is still too early to say whether this is just a minor pullback or a resumption of the longer-term bear trend.