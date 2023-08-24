US DOJ claims against Tornado Cash likely pose threat to Ethereum smart contracts

- Charges brought by the US Department of Justice against Tornado Cash co-founders accuse the defendants of conspiracy to commit money laundering.
- Tornado Cash co-founders’ indictment potentially criminalizes software code publication, according to a crypto advocacy group.
- The criminalization of software codes could have long-standing effects on several crypto projects.
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) brought charges against Tornado Cash and co-founders Roman Storm and Semonov with unlicensed money transmission.
Crypto advocacy group, Coin Center, came out in support of Tornado Cash, stating that the claims against Tornado Cash co-founders likely criminalize software code publication. This may not align with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) guidelines issued in 2019.
The claims against Tornado Cash are likely to have ripple effects in the crypto ecosystem, since Ethereum smart contracts are code, just like Tornado Cash, a crypto mixer that works for Ether and ERC-20 tokens.
Crypto advocacy group supports Tornado Cash against DOJ claims
Coin Center, a non-profit focused on policy issues facing cryptocurrencies, recently voiced its support for Tornado Cash co-founders. The DOJ claims that Semenov and Storm were involved in money laundering to the tune of $1 billion for hackers like North Korea’s Lazarus Group.
The indictment against the defendants says Tornado Cash co-founders are engaged in the business of transferring funds on behalf of the public, without registration with the FinCEN. However, Coin Center argues that the activities described in the indictment seem more related to software provision and communication services than money transmission.
According to Coin Center’s Research Director, Peter Van Valkenburgh, the indictment against Tornado Cash co-founders likely criminalizes software code publication.
Coin Center interprets FinCEN's guidance and explains that an anonymizing software provider is not a money transmitter.
The indictment against Tornado Cash likely poses a threat to smart contracts on Ethereum
The Ethereum website defines smart contracts as “computer programs stored on the blockchain.” Criminalization of software code publishers could cause a stir in the community of smart contract developers and publishers on the Ethereum blockchain.
It will be key how US financial regulators address this matter as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is currently engaged in lawsuits against crypto exchanges and firms, debating whether the assets traded on their platforms are securities. Further, there is speculation that the SEC is likely to approve Ethereum Futures ETFs ahead of Bitcoin. Find out more about it here.
Regulators need to clarify their stance on whether software code publication can be criminalized, before key decisions are made in crypto-related cases in the US. Coin Center urged the US Congress to provide more precise crypto regulation.
