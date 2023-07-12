- US CPI or inflation is expected to decelerate to 3% year on year, with core CPI forecasted to come down by 0.3%.
- The US Dollar Index has been printing declines for the past week falling from 103.3 to 101.6
- Bitcoin price, on the other hand, is trading at $30,640 at the moment, and inflation coming at 3% could push the price up to $31,000.
US CPI (Consumer Price Index), also known as inflation, is estimated to inch closer to the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%. While the deceleration would serve as good news for the market, experts do not consider it to be a signal for any change in the prospect of another interest rate hike.
Read more - FOMC minutes indicate that a “mild” recession is likely in 2023; Bitcoin price stays put at $30,500
US CPI to slow down
US CPI for the month of May came in at 4%, while core CPI slowed down to 5.3% and going forward, experts are estimating each of the two to note further decline. The expectation from headline CPI is a deceleration to 3.1%, with many banks, including the likes of HSBC and Citi, forecasting 3%.
Core CPI, too, is expected to slow down from 5.3% in May to 5% or 5.1% in June. Starting June 2022, inflation has been consistently slowing down from 9.1% to the present 4% year on year, marking an 11-month straight slowdown.
The impact of a slowdown in inflation could result in a decline in the Dollar’s value as well. Economists at OCBC Bank noted,
“Any disappointment (i.e. actual CPI coming in higher than expectations) would lead to USD rebound. But if we do get a low-3% print for headline or even under 5% print for core, then USD can continue to slide further.
At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) could be seen at 101.6 after falling by more than 1.6% over the past week from 103.3.
DXY 1-day chart
However, analysts across the TradFi market mostly agree that the deceleration in inflation is not expected to have any impact on the prospect of another rate hike in the upcoming FOMC meeting.
As noted in the minutes from the recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting,
“All bar two of the 18 officials noted in the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) that additional rate increases would be appropriate in 2023.
Furthermore, the probability of a recession continues to hang above the United States economy. However, in order for the Fed to reach its 2% inflation target, labor market conditions would need to soften, and wages would need to see some growth which is possible only when the forecast of a “mild” recession reduces to “no” recession.
Bitcoin price stands strong
Bitcoin price and the crypto market is expected to gain from a slowdown in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Wednesday. The cryptocurrency is trading at $30,641 at the time of writing after failing a breach of the $31,000 mark twice in the last month.
However, inflation coming in at 3% could give the cryptocurrency a boost in an upwards direction.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
If the breach is successful, it could serve as a bullish signal for the rest of the crypto market as well. The total crypto market capitalization currently sits at $1.15 trillion, with the key barrier at $1.16 trillion expected to be breached following the release of the CPI data.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC range leaves investors confused
BTC price continues to move sideways in a tight range with no resolution. However, a closer look at the price action suggests that a steep correction could be on its way. If bears are successful, Ethereum and Ripple could be in trouble as well.
Singapore starts shifting stance on cryptocurrencies amidst US SEC crackdown
While reeling from the FTX exchange implosion and the Three Arrows Capital crisis, the Monetary Authority of Singapore had successfully maintained a neutral stance on crypto. However, this has likely changed with Temasek’s announcement that the sovereign wealth fund is no longer keen on investing in crypto exchanges.
XRP on-chain metrics predict explosive price rally in the altcoin
XRP is in the spotlight once again as the community awaits a verdict in the SEC vs. Ripple case. The token noted a spike in its social dominance, an on-chain metric used to measure the mentions of an asset across social media platforms like Twitter. Typically, this is considered a sign of a recovery, which would mean thatand XRP price is likely to wipe out its losses from June 2023.
Tether, USDC signal incoming price rally, while Circle CEO builds a case for China’s CBDC
Stablecoins with the largest market capitalization in the crypto ecosystem, USD Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) signal upcoming volatility in Bitcoin and altcoin prices through on-chain metrics.
Bitcoin: Could BTC revisit $25,000 as ETF-induced hype dissipates?
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows multiple sell signals on the daily chart, hinting at a short-term correction. Although the longer-term outlook remains bullish, the hype generated by multiple US-based companies filing for Bitcoin ETF seems to be waning.