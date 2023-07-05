FOMC minutes indicate that a “mild” recession is likely in 2023; Bitcoin price stays put at $30,500

- The minutes from the June 13-14 meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee suggested inflation is expected to fall back to 2% – but not until 2025.
- Almost all of the officials of the Committee, in their projection, noted additional rate increases would be appropriate in 2023.
- Bitcoin price, along with the rest of the market, did not react significantly with the digital asset trading at $30,560.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), during their last meeting on June 13-14, decided to pause hiking rates after ten consecutive raises. The decision was taken partly out of concern for tightening credit conditions and to wait and see the effect of past policy measures. Despite the pause, the minutes show most members foresee the need for at least one more rate hike before the Fed is ‘done’
As far as the Big Crypto goes, the release only caused a slight uptick in BTC price, which continues to churn at around the $30,500 level.
Some of the highlights from the FOMC minutes:-
- Almost all members of the Committee favored holding the rates steady at the June meeting.
- All bar two of the 18 officials noted in the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) that additional rate increases would be appropriate in 2023.
- Staff still see a mild recession later this year, followed by a moderately paced recovery.
During the meeting, the FOMC also discussed inflation and stated,
“Reflecting the effects of the easing in resource utilization over the projection, core inflation was forecast to slow through next year but remain moderately above 2 percent. In 2025, both total and core PCE price inflation were expected to be close to 2 percent.
The recent meeting of the FOMC made headlines after the Federal Reserve hit the pause button on ongoing rate hikes. The month of June was the first to notice no increase in interest rates after ten consecutive rate hikes in the span of 15 months.
The Fed was seeking to achieve maximum employment and inflation at a rate of 2% over the longer run. In order to make this happen, the Fed refrained from increasing the interest rate stating,
“In support of these goals, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5 to 5-1/4 percent. Holding the target range steady at this meeting allows the Committee to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy.
However, in subsequent speeches, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell noted that two more rate hikes are likely necessary this year. These hikes would allow the central bank to bring the inflation rate down to the current 2% target.
At the time of writing, the CME FedWatch tool is suggesting an 88.7% chance of the Fed raising interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) during the next meeting set to be held on July 26. This probability has only been increasing since the last meeting, and over the past week, the possibility has risen by 7%.
Rate hike probability
Thus the next meeting could very possibly result in the target rate rising to 5.25% - 5.50%. Naturally, this will also impact Bitcoin price, which has been rather well for the past few weeks.
Bitcoin price notes a neutral reaction
Following the release of the FOMC minutes, Bitcoin price observed a 0.11% rise. The cryptocurrency could be seen trading at $30,560 at the time of writing, keeping above the $30,000 mark.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
Altcoins did not observe much change either, with Ethereum price standing at $1,912. XRP price remained unchanged in the last hour, bringing the altcoin to trade at $0.476. Similarly, Cardano price also did not observe the change in the market price trading at $0.284.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price stalls at $31,500, putting short-term BTC trader gains in jeopardy
Bitcoin price has been trading in a tight range for nearly two weeks now with no signs of resolution. But a closer look at the price action reveals a potential distribution pattern that could trigger a sharp correction soon.
BNB price declines as Binance suffers regulatory crackdown in Australia
The Australian financial regulator has searched Binance’s offices in the country, Bloomberg reported Wednesday citing anonymous sources, as the largest exchange in the crypto ecosystem faces increasing regulatory scrutiny in many of its markets.
BTC range tightens, leaving holders confused
Bitcoin price saw a spurt in buying pressure on July 3, which pushed it to $31,395, but the lack of momentum caused a retracement of the move. As a result, altcoins, including ETH and XRP have remained lull. Additionally, the lack of a proper catalyst has sapped crypto traders' optimism.
Dogecoin price recovers from the heaviest shorting of 2023
Dogecoin, the largest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem, is recovering from the largest shorting event in 2023. Around June 29, the highest DOGE shorting level of the year was recorded by crypto intelligence tracker Santiment.
Top 3 altcoins to buy for next alt season: PEPE, OP, BNB
With Bitcoin consolidating between $31,200 and $29,700, capital seems to be flowing to altcoins. As a result, some altcoins have shot up explosively. Bitcoin Cash (BCH), for example, has rallied 33%, Compound (COMP) has inflated by 48%, and Litecoin by 15%. But here are a few other altcoins that show promise of an incoming rally.