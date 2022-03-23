Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG), a crypto mining company in Pennsylvania, is turning waste from old power plants into energy to power hundreds of Bitcoin mining rigs.
The company collects coal refuse, a leftover waste material from the process of coal mining, and burns it in what it says is an emissions-controlled environment at its energy generation facilities.
Coal refuse can cause a raft of environmental problems, such as water and air pollution, and acid mine drainage, the acidic water which comes from coal mining operations. Collecting this waste and safely disposing of it while generating power for crypto mining is a productive way of tackling the problem.
The state of Pennsylvania is the third-largest producer of coal in the United States, estimates put the amount of coal wastage at 881 pounds per 2,200 pounds mined, or 400 kilograms per ton. Stronghold estimates that Pennsylvania alone has over 220 million tons of harmful wastage.
Bitcoin and other proof-of-work cryptocurrencies have caught the attention of regulators recently due to their reliance on energy-intensive processes in order to mine and provide validation for the network.
Earlier this month, a New York state proposal to suspend proof-of-work mining that uses fossil fuels was introduced, citing the negative environmental impact of the process, that proposal today was advanced by the New York State Assembly. If passed, it could see proof-of-work mining suspended for up to 3 years in New York.
Other schemes have seen ways to make Bitcoin mining environmentally friendly. Earlier this month, oil drilling company ConocoPhillips started a program in North Dakota where it would sell the natural gas byproduct from its operations to Bitcoin miners instead of burning it.
Last August, Argo Blockchain, a United Kingdom-based crypto mining company announced its operations had become “climate positive” on its greenhouse gas emissions. Its planned 200 MW mining facility in Texas is also set to run on renewable energy.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptos take a break to rethink directional bias
Bitcoin price is facing blockades, pausing its uptrend and even reversing it. This sudden lack of momentum has allowed bears to take control. As a result, Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins are also undergoing minor retracement.
XLM price and what’s next for Stellar bulls after a 25% rally
XLM price has overcome a resistance barrier vital to its uptrend and potential gains. The run-up needs to maintain the momentum to experience more gains in the near future.
Shiba Inu to outperform Dogecoin as SHIB get ready to breakout to $0.000040
Shiba Inu price action has been disappointing over the past few days. While cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Cardano have experienced, in some cases, double-digit percentage gains, SHIBA has struggled to maintain a 3% gain. However, that may change very soon.
FTX announces support for Web3 gaming, begins in-house NFT game development
FTT token, considered the backbone of the FTX ecosystem, has attempted a recovery from a recent price drop as the exchange enters Web3 gaming and development. FTX exchange has forayed into Web3 gaming and NFT web development.
Bitcoin eyes $53,000, but indicators suggest otherwise
BTC consolidation continues with the formation of a bullish setup. A breakout from this formation could be the key to triggering a bull run, but things are not as simple as they appear. On-chain metrics and market indicators suggest that the bullish thesis has more than meets the eye.