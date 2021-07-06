UBS warns Bitcoin is unsuitable for investors as tougher crypto regulations are coming

- UBS raises concerns of a “crypto bubble” that could be popped as regulator crackdowns continue.
- The Swiss banking giant stated that stricter regulations could come in the West in addition to China’s recent restrictions and ban on the new asset class.
- The investment bank told investors to stay clear of cryptocurrencies and to build their portfolios around less high-risk assets.
UBS has warned investors to “stay clear” of cryptocurrencies given that regulators have been cracking down on the new asset class.
Regulators could pop ‘bubble-like crypto markets’
The Swiss banking giant drew attention to the recent regulatory crackdowns, alerting its clients that digital assets like Bitcoin are unsuitable for professional investors.
UBS suggested that regulators worldwide could eventually “pop bubble-like crypto markets.” The bank said in a note to its clients saying that regulators have demonstrated that they have the ability to crack down on cryptocurrencies. The investment bank’s suggestion was for clients to “stay clear” of digital currencies and build a portfolio around “less risky assets.”
The Swiss bank said:
We've long warned that shifting investor sentiment or regulatory crackdowns could pop bubble-like crypto markets.
The UBS global wealth management team highlighted China’s recent ban on cryptocurrencies and the plunging prices in the aftermath. China has further clamped down on digital assets, imposing new restrictions on crypto mining in June, with authorities in multiple provinces including Yunnan, Xinjiang and Sichuan shutting down operations.
The Chinese central bank further ordered large banks and payment service providers to cut off all transactions associated with Bitcoin, citing that digital assets have been disrupting the “normal order of the economy and financial system.” The People’s Bank of China believes that cryptocurrencies pose significant risks, including money laundering.
The bank believes that there are signs of tougher rules to come for Western markets, including the United States and the United Kingdom.
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has been in the spotlight, as it has been under investigation by the Justice Department and Internal Revenue in the US. The platform has also run into obstacles as the authorities in the Canadian province of Ontario have issued a notice accusing the exchange of failing to comply with regulations.
Binance also faces challenges in the UK, where the country’s financial watchdog barred the exchange from carrying out any “regulated activities.” Recently, the Japanese Financial Services Agency sent the crypto platform a second warning that the firm has not registered to operate in the country.
Certain practices in the cryptocurrency market, including overleveraged trading, as UBS specifically stated, “50X or 100X leverage, appear fundamentally at odds with mainstream finance regulation.”
Although the Swiss banking giant foresees that cryptocurrency prices could see a considerable uptick in the future, UBS views the digital asset market as speculative and “poses significant risks to professional investors.”
However, the investment bank has started to explore different ways to allow its clients to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies since mid-May. Citing the increase in demand, UBS said there was concern that it may lose its clients if it did not jump on the bandwagon.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
ETH discovers momentum, while BTC and XRP stuck in quicksand
BTC gains 1.66% for the week but registers the lowest weekly volume since the beginning of April. ETH logs a 17.05% gain for the week, marking the best week since the beginning of April, but volume evaporates.
SafeMoon price vulnerable to new correction to $0.00000285
SafeMoon price attempt at a cup completion cheat pattern fails as rookie cryptocurrency retests the May 23 low of $0.00000285. Volume profile shows no jump, suggesting that pullback was due to a lack of buying rather than increased selling.
XRP price is technically all about triangles, Ripple eyes $0.80
XRP price was blessed as well this weekend with the overall positive recovery in cryptocurrencies. The majors like Bitcoin and Ethereum made solid profits, but sentiment shifted on with profit-taking that erased the gains from the past weekend.
Dogecoin price fails to rally as Elon Musk shifts allegiances to ‘Baby Doge Coin’
Dogecoin price is consolidating in a narrow range as investors move to newer meme coins. This range-bound move for DOGE is similar to what other similar cryptocurrencies are experiencing as the hype around them withers away.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.