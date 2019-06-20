Tyler Winklevoss: Bitcoin only needs to break $10,000 and $15,000 will be a walk in the park

Tyler Winklevoss bets on Bitcoin trading at $15,000 on breaking $10,000 barrier.

Tom Lee, founder of Fundstrat predicts Bitcoin at new highs by the end of 2019.

Bitcoin price action in the past three months has sparked a lot of interest from both the experts in the industry as well as from the traditional institutional clients. Some of the biggest believers of Bitcoin are the Winklevoss twins with one of the twins Tyler sharing his sentiments concerning the direction of Bitcoin following the recent surge.

Tyler Winklevoss, the co-founder of Gemini exchange told his followers on Twitter that Bitcoin only needs to break above $10,000 and $15,000 is a definite bet.

“If bitcoin breaks 10k, you can bet it’s going to break 15k.”

Bitcoin is trading significantly above the 2018 low at around $3,146. The significant turnaround has been connected to fresh interest in the asset especially coming from institutional clients who had taken a temporary leave from Bitcoin following the extended downtrend throughout 2018.

Tyler is not the only one betting on Bitcoin expected meticulous performance. Tom Lee, founder of Fundstrat believes Bitcoin will trade around $20,000 by end of 2019 and even hit new highs.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin is trading; at $9,319 following a recovery from the support provided by a confluence of the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA), the 100 SMA and the rising trendline. Bitcoin needs to correct above $9,400 and the psychological $9,500 for a new path towards $10,000 to come into the picture.