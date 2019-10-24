Bitcoin fan and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said today at a Twitter media event in New York City. He said “hell no” when asked if he would join the Libra Association.
He then went on to explain that the Facebook-created stablecoin didn’t need to be a cryptocurrency to pull off its broader goals of democratizing the financial system.
“I don’t know if it’s a gimmick,” said Dorsey “but a cryptocurrency wasn’t necessary to make that work”
“It’s not an internet open standard that was born on the internet,”
“It was born out of a company’s intention, and it’s not consistent with what I personally believe and what I want our company to stand for.”
He had some very interesting things to say here are some other highlights:
“I think the internet is somewhat of an emerging nation-state in almost every way,”
“It almost has a currency now in the form of cryptocurrency and bitcoin.”
Jack Dorsey has always been a big fan of Bitcoin and clearly believes that Bitcoin is the cash of the internet. If Twitter adopted Libra it would be a massive step but that does not look like it's going to happen. This leads me to think about what would happen if Twitter made a Bitcoin wallet.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD keeps hugging the $7,500 channel may go up in price
After four straight bearish days, BTC/USD has had a bullish start to Friday. So far, the price has gone up from $7,431 to $7,451.50. The hourly chart shows us that the price has been trending horizontally in a narrow $130-range.
Ripple’s XRP: Panic grips investors as XRP/USD tests $0.25
The crypto market is irritatingly bearish on Thursday. The high volatility coupled with the worsening technical picture is a key indicator that the downside exploration is far from over.
Litecoin developers propose integration with MimbleWimble technology
Litecoin developers published two improvement proposals (IP) based on MimbleWimble implementation through Extension Blocks. If accepted, they will ensure the privacy of transactions with Litecoin.
Bitcoin Cash market update: From the ashes, BCH/USD rises
Bitcoin Cash is readying to tackle the resistance at $220. This comes after a marvelous recovery movement from the lows recently recorded at $197.78. The upward retracement has touched ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Nothing to crow about
Bitcoin (BTC) attempted a recovery above $8,400 and resumed the decline into the end of the week.