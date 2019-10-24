Bitcoin fan and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said today at a Twitter media event in New York City. He said “hell no” when asked if he would join the Libra Association.

He then went on to explain that the Facebook-created stablecoin didn’t need to be a cryptocurrency to pull off its broader goals of democratizing the financial system.

“I don’t know if it’s a gimmick,” said Dorsey “but a cryptocurrency wasn’t necessary to make that work” “It’s not an internet open standard that was born on the internet,” “It was born out of a company’s intention, and it’s not consistent with what I personally believe and what I want our company to stand for.”

He had some very interesting things to say here are some other highlights:

“I think the internet is somewhat of an emerging nation-state in almost every way,” “It almost has a currency now in the form of cryptocurrency and bitcoin.”

Jack Dorsey has always been a big fan of Bitcoin and clearly believes that Bitcoin is the cash of the internet. If Twitter adopted Libra it would be a massive step but that does not look like it's going to happen. This leads me to think about what would happen if Twitter made a Bitcoin wallet.