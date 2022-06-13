TRON’s USDD is de-pegging as TRX price plummets

- TRON’s stablecoin USDD recently lost its peg with the USD amidst marketwide fears of a crash.
- Justin Sun informed the community that TRON DAO reserve will deploy $2 billion to re-establish USDD’s peg.
- Terra whistleblower FatMan identifies a pricing bug that shows USDD as completely collateralized, 100%, despite the decline in TRON price.
TRON’s decentralized stablecoin USDD lost its peg by nearly 1%. Justin Sun has assured the community that the TRON DAO reserve will protect USDD from a de-peg.
TRON’s USDD could face a similar fate as Terra’s LUNA
TRON’s decentralized stablecoin made headlines over the past two weeks for the over-collateralization of USDD. The stablecoin, however, suffered a de-peg today, slipping nearly 1% from its peg of $1.
After Terra’s LUNA collapse, Justin Sun, the founder of TRON, informed the community that a planned move had been accelerated, and the decentralized stablecoin USDD was modified to avoid a similar fate as Terraform Lab’s UST.
Sun assured users that the TRON DAO Reserve would be very active in the market. The algorithmic stablecoin made its debut in May 2022 and decided to boost transparency and add collateral to safeguard against a crash.
The estimated circulating supply of USDD is $723.3 million, as indicated by CoinGecko and usdd.io. The collateralization ratio is indicated as 278.58% as of June 13, 2022. TRON started on June 12, 2022, guaranteeing a minimum collateral ratio of 130%.
The collateral ratio is the ratio between the collateral and the issued stablecoin. However, crypto Twitter and experts believe this is a bug.
USDD reserves and collateral ratio details from usdd.io
A member of Proximity Labs, a global team of coders and experts, has said the USDD collateral ratio is incorrect. Interestingly, FatMan, a whistleblower from the Terra community who has investigated the collateral ratio, asked his followers if the USDD burnt (locked) collateral was hard coded to display a fully backed USDD supply despite the TRX price falling?
Actually, after looking it up on Twitter, I don't think it's a bug. Worse - it's intentional design. They're claiming the burning contract is collateral but are using an old TRX price instead of the current one... It makes both the collateral figures and ratio false & misleading.— FatMan (@FatManTerra) June 13, 2022
The whistleblower argues that it could be an intentional design instead of a bug since the “burnt” collateral is worth exactly the same as the USDD supply.
Justin Sun assured USDD peg will be maintained
After USDD’s de-peg, Justin Sun, founder of Tron, assured the community that the TRON DAO Reserve would deploy funds to protect TRX from the funding rate of the asset being shorted on Binance.
TRON DAO will therefore deploy $2 billion, to fight short positions on Binance and fight a negative 500% APR. Sun told followers that a short squeeze was coming. The DAO’s reserve has seen an injection of 800 million USDC to defend the peg of the decentralized stablecoin USDD.
$800 million USDC has been deployed to Binance by TRON DAO reserve at the time of writing.
Funding rate of shorting #TRX on @binance is negative 500% APR. @trondaoreserve will deploy 2 billion USD to fight them. I don't think they can last for even 24 hours. Short squeeze is coming. pic.twitter.com/VRExM6UK70— H.E. Justin Sun (@justinsuntron) June 13, 2022
Analysts identify weekly top losers
FXStreet analysts have evaluated the top cryptocurrencies to identify losers from the past week. These cryptocurrencies could witness further price decline. For more information, watch this video:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Is Celsius Network collapsing like Terra's LUNA?
Celsius, a leading crypto lending platform, is suffering a liquidity crisis as the crypto market continues to plummet. The project has unstacked $247 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin from AAVE and sent it to the FTX exchange.
TRON’s USDD is de-pegging as TRX price plummets
TRON’s decentralized stablecoin USDD lost its peg by nearly 1%. Justin Sun has assured the community that the TRON DAO reserve will protect USDD from a de-peg.
This is the reason why whales are buying Shiba Inu regardless of its price action
Shiba Inu coin is back in the top 10 cryptocurrencies by trade volume among 500 largest Ethereum whales overnight. Whales have continued to scoop up the meme coin, regardless of the downtrend in Shiba Inu price.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Potential targets for the crypto crash
Bitcoin price has crashed quite a bit over the weekend, taking Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins with it. The cause of this brutal market downswing seems to be two-fold - fears around the solvency of the Celsius Network and the CPI announcement.
There’s a Bitoin price crash looming
BTC is at a point in its journey through the bear market where investors are split into camps that are expecting a relief rally, a continuation of the crash and a full-blown bull rally. Interestingly, none of the aforementioned theses is wrong per se.