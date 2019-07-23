Tron’s Justin Sun reschedules hyped lunch date with Warren Buffet

- Both Justin and Buffet agree to have the lunch at a later date.
- Justin refutes illegal fundraising allegations by a Chinese news outlet.
The founder of Tron Justin Sun has postponed the lunch date with Warrant Buffet due to illness. The Tron Foundation sent out a tweet on July 23 stating that both Sun and Buffet agreed on rescheduling the event from Thursday, July 25 to a later date.
Sun won the date to dine with Buffet after posting a bid worth $4.57 million for the billionaire’s annual charity lunch auction. Sun said that he is going to use the lunch date to expose Buffet in cryptocurrencies. It is essential to note that Buffet is known for his outspoken criticism towards Bitcoin and other digital assets.
Just hours after the lunch date was postponed, Tron was reported to have illegal fundraising allegations by a Chinese newspaper, 21st Century Business Herald. The allegations said using the Tron project and the blockchain network firm, Sun carried out illegal gambling services for people based in China. In addition to that the news outlet claimed that Tron founder’s past venture Peiwo distributed pornographic content.
“The illegal fundraise accusation is wrong. Tron complied with regulators and refunded investors on Sept. 20 in 2017, immediately after the order [of a ban on initial coin offerings] from seven ministries in China,” Sun wrote on his Weibo account.
He added:
“The Tron foundation is based in Singapore in compliance with local regulations and laws. … and does not involve any flow of capital, or any crypto or fiat currency onramp.”
