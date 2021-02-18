Tron Price Prediction: TRX prepares for a 30% jump, eying up $0.07

- Tron price has found a strong support trendline on the 4-hour chart.
- The digital asset faces only one significant barrier before a potential 30% breakout.
- TRX must not lose the key support level at $0.052 to avoid a significant drop.
Tron price hit a new 2021-high at $0.061 on February 13 and had a major 25% correction down to $0.045. Since then, the digital asset has established a robust support trendline and aims for a breakout above a crucial resistance point.
Tron price is on the verge of a 30% move
On the 4-hour chart, TRX bulls have established a strong support trendline formed since February 10. The critical resistance level is $0.0537, which is the 78.6% Fibonacci level of the $0.027 to $0.061 rally.
TRX/USD 4-hour chart
Tron price has been rejected several times from this crucial resistance point. A breakout above $0.0537 will quickly push Tron price to at least the last high of $0.061 and potentially as high as $0.07, which is the 127.2% Fibonacci level.
TRX/USD 4-hour chart
On the other hand, if the bulls can't hold the key support trendline, Tron price can quickly dive towards the 61.8% Fibonacci level at $0.047 and the 50% level at $0.0437. TRX could drop as low as $0.039 at the 38.2% Fib level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
