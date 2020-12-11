Tron price must defend this critical support level to avoid a 26% fall

- Tron price is bounded inside a descending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart.
- Trading volume has declined and indicates a potential price move is underway.
TRX is trading inside a descending triangle pattern at $0.0277 at the time of writing. The price is just above the lower trendline support level on the verge of a potential breakdown. Bulls need to make sure this level is defended to avoid a major pullback.
Tron price faces a potential breakdown towards $0.02
On the 4-hour chart, TRX has established a descending triangle pattern, which is close to a breakout or breakdown. Currently, the Tron price is only slightly above the lower support trendline at $0.0274.
TRX/USD 4-hour chart
Failure to hold TRX above this critical support level could push the digital asset towards a price target of $0.02, a 26% move that can be calculated using the height of the pattern as a reference point.
TRX Volume chart
At the same time, it seems that the trading volume of TRX has declined significantly since a massive spike on September 4. The digital asset had another jump on November 24, which only lasted 24 hours. The current volume is at its lowest point since August 25 and indicates Tron price is on the verge of a breakout or breakdown.
Of course, if the bulls can successfully defend the support level at $0.0274 and push the Tron price above the upper trendline resistance of the pattern at $0.029, the digital asset might quickly jump towards $0.036.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
