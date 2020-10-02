Tron Price Prediction: TRX needs to hold this crucial support level to avoid a sell-off

- TRX is trading at $0.024, just above a critical support level.
- Tron is still down 50% since its 2020-high at $0.05 and continues declining.
After a massive price boost, thanks to Tron tapping into the DeFi market, the price of the digital asset has continued to decline significantly. The entire cryptocurrency market plummeted due to news about BitMEX being charged for illegal activities. Around $18 billion was wiped in market capitalization in the past 24 hours.
Will Tron succumb to the selling pressure?
Considering the overall weakness of the market, it seems that TRX is posed for further downside action. On the daily chart, the decentralized platform is trading right above a critical support level in the form of the 100-EMA at $0.024.
TRX/USD daily chart
Back on September 21, TRX established a healthy support level at $0.24, defending it for three days. A bearish breakout below $0.024 and the 100-EMA will be significant and likely to push the digital asset down to $0.022.
TRX/USD 1-hour chart
So far, TRX has bounced back up from a low of $0.024 to $0.0249 currently. Unfortunately, the last high was established at $0.026, which means that anything below this level will only represent a lower high, and the downtrend could continue.
On the other hand, if the support level at $0.024 continues holding, we can see TRX climb at least towards $0.026 in the short-term. A longer-term price target would be $0.028 where the 50-MA stands on the daily chart.
The MACD is on the verge of turning bullish on the 1-hour chart. The last time it did on September 29, the digital asset saw a 3% price surge over the next 24 hours.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
ECB is ready to launch digital euro
The European Central Bank launches public consultations on the digital euro and starts experimenting with the new type of money. The processes will go in parallel. The final decision will be made by the middle of 2021.
REP holders bet heavy on US presidential elections, effect on price non-existent
Augur’s prediction markets are buzzing right now about the upcoming US elections. The DeFi protocol currently has three markets open right now that have accumulated more than $111,000 in bets over the forthcoming US elections.
XLM risks diving to $0.065 as technicals turn bearish
The cryptocurrency market suffered a setback on Thursday, with bears regaining control across the board. Stellar Lumens also experienced the retreat, following a rejection from areas slightly above $0.075.
LINK eyes $7 following rejection from critical resistance level
After running out of momentum near the $10.75 resistance line and the 100-day moving average, LINK has been sludging downward for the last five days. Technical analysis tells us that we are about to see a price correction to $7.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Keep calm and HODL on until the USA elects the president
Bitcoin (BTC) partially regained the losses incurred at the beginning of the week; however, the upside momentum is still too weak to take the price out of the bearish territory and ensure a sustainable recovery.