TRON Price Analysis: TRX/USD dangerously close to critical support of $0.0100.

- TRX/USD may extend the decline if $0.0100 is broken.
- Tron's ecosystem is gaining strength despite TRX price decrease.
TRX, now the 16th largest digital asset with the current market value of $704 million, has lost over 8% in the recent 24 hours amid the resumed sell-off on the global cryptocurrency market. The cryptocurrency of Justin Sun is changing hands at $0.0105 with neutral bias as the sell-off calmed down on approach to critical support levels.
Tron ecosystem stats improve
According to the data, provided by TRON Scan service, the state of the ecosystem improves significantly during the previous week ending March 19. Thus, the number of total accounts created on TRON's blockchain exceeded 4/9 million, while the number of executed transactions reached 925 million.
TRON is also gaining popularity as a platform for smart contracts. On the reported week the number of triggered smart contracts jumped to 797 million. Recently, Justalk project joined TRON's ecosystem and swapped JUS tokens onto TRC-20 on March 20.
TRX/USD: Technical picture
In the short-run, TRX/USD is supported by $0.0100. This psychological barrier served as a resistance level in the beginning of the previous week and now it has the potential to stop the decline. However, once it is broken, the sell-off may start snowballing and take the price towards the recent low of $0.0071 and the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band at $0.0063. This is critical support that is likely to serve as a jumping-off ground for TRX.
On the upside, a sustainable move above $0.0110 is needed to mitigate the initial bearish pressure and create a precondition for a further recovery towards $0.0127. This resistance is created by the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band and the recent recovery high hit on March 20. If it is cleared, $0.0130 will come into focus.
TRX/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD flag pattern signals return to $5,000
Bitcoins price staged a recovery on Friday last week where it closed in on $7,000. However, the anticipated jump above $7,000 failed to materialized, allowing the sellers to get back into the driver seat. Over the weekend, Bitcoin continued with the retreat under $6,000.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP may leg behind BTC once the recovery starts
Ripple's XRP attempted a recovery above $0.1700 and hit $0.1756 on Friday, March 20. However, the recovery proved to be short-lived as the price retreated below $0.1500 on the weekend.
TRON Price Analysis: TRX/USD dangerously close to critical support of $0.0100.
TRX, now the 16th largest digital asset with the current market value of $704 million, has lost over 8% in the recent 24 hours amid the resumed sell-off on the global cryptocurrency market.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD pennant pattern hints return to $20
Litecoin price is struggling to hold above $35 on Monday during the European session. Due to the high volatility in the cryptocurrency market, up and down movements are numerous.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: A rising tide lifts all boats
This week has been no less violent than the previous one. Bitcoin's weekly range exceeded $2,000 as the first digital currency touched the low at $4,437 on Monday, March 16, only to show up at $6,951 on Friday.