Tron gains momentum: Justine Sun Looks forward to a meeting with Warren Buffet

Tron (TRX) gained traction in the last few days following the consolidation above the 200 exponential moving average. The last week of May was almost bringing back the glory of the initial surge at the beginning of May. TRX/USD extended the gains stepping above the 61.8% Fib retracement level taken between the last swing high of $0.0412 and the swing low of $0.02538. Attempts to correct higher stalled short of $0.038 leading in a lower dive to the 38.2% Fib level.

June started with Tron making further correction above $0.036 hurdle. It stepped above $0.040 before reversing the trend yesterday at $0.04126. The dive during the crypto selloff between Monday and the opening of the session of Tuesday took the price below the trendline support. Fortunately, the bulls found bearing at EMA200 before giving way for the ongoing upward correction. TRX/USD is trading at $0.0343 and could correct higher as the MCAD changes direction upwards back into the positive region.

TRX/USD 4-hour chart

In other news, the founder of Tron Justin Sun is reportedly going to dinner with Warrant Buffet; a known Bitcoin critic. Recently, Sun “managed to outbid all of Wall Street and Silicon Valley in the investor billionaire’s famous charity lunches, auctioned off on eBay.” Sun shared on Twitter:

“I officially announce I’ve won the record-setting 20th-anniversary charity lunch hosted by @WarrenBuffett. I’ll also invite #blockchain industry leaders to meet with a titan of investment. I hope this benefits everyone.”

Justin hopes that he can convince Buffet to look into the blockchain technology and digital assets at large. In addition, he hopes “to get valuable tips and insights from him about entrepreneurship and making bold bets on the future.”