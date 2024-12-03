- Hedera, VeChain and Algorand extend gains by more than 10% on Tuesday after surging last week.
- HBAR, VET and ALGO hover around key levels, signaling the possibility of further gains ahead.
- The RSI is well within overbought levels for these three altcoins, increasing the odds of a corrective pullback.
Three trending altcoins – Hedera (HBAR), VeChain (VET), and Algorand (ALGO) – post double-digit gains on Tuesday after surging last week, benefiting from the recent consolidation of Bitcoin prices. Historically, altcoins outperform whenever Bitcoin takes a breather after a significant rally as profits rotate into smaller-cap coins, which can be seen in the recent surge in these altcoins. The technical outlook suggests that the bulls still have steam to push these three meme coins for extra double-digit gains, although momentum indicators are in overbought levels.
Hedera bulls aim for all-time high of $0.57
Hedera price more than tripled in November. As of the start of this week, it has extended its gains by more than 67% until Tuesday, trading around $0.349.
If HBAR continues its upward momentum, it could rally to retest its all-time high (ATH) at $0.576, seen in November 2022.
The weekly chart’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 89, trading above its overbought level of 70. Traders should be cautious because the chances of a price pullback are increasing. Still, the RSI is still pointing upwards, so there is the possibility that the rally continues and the indicator remains above the overbought level.
HBAR/USDT weekly chart
Vechain price looks at three-year high
Vechain price rallied more than 40% until Tuesday, breaking above the weekly resistance level of $0.508 and trading around $0.066. If the upward trend continues, VET could retest its December 2021 high of $0.102. This would represent a further 50% increase from the current price level.
VET’s weekly RSI reads 79, well above its overbought level like HBAR, so chances of a pullback are increasing.
VET/USDT weekly chart
Algorand price poised for more gains if it closes above $0.59
Algorand price rallied more than 70% last week after closing above the weekly resistance at $0.274 on November 18. As of this week, it extended its gains, rising by 17.5% until Tuesday. The altcoin’s price is approaching a key technical resistance at $0.591, the 50% price retracement level drawn from February’s high of $1.10 to August’s low of $0.081.
If ALGO breaks above this level and closes above it, it could extend the rally by 35% to retest its monthly resistance level at $0.803.
Like HBAR and VET, ALGO’s weekly RSI indicator trades well above its overbought levels. Traders should be cautious when adding to their long positions because the chances of a price pullback are increasing.
ALGO/USDT weekly chart
Ripple's XRP extends monthly gains above 400% in quest for new all-time high, key metrics to keep tabs on
Ripple's XRP continued its rally with a 25% surge on Monday, stretching its monthly gains to over 430%. Following the recent uptrend, the remittance-based token now ranks #3 among top cryptocurrencies despite witnessing a mix of bullish and somewhat bearish investor actions in the past few days.
Crypto market review November: Bitcoin dominance dropped as altcoins Ethereum, XRP record massive gains
The crypto market witnessed a surge in its market cap in November, rising to $3.6 trillion. Bitcoin dominance dropped to 57% as altcoins rallied, suggesting a potential alt season is imminent. USDT stablecoin supply rose to a high of $133.4 billion in November, fueling the bull run.
Crypto Today: BTC halts at $98K, Microstrategy buys again as XRP, XMR, DASH emerge top gainers
Bitcoin price failed another attempt at breaching the $100,000 mark on Monday, as investors’ attention remains skewed towards the altcoin markets. Despite another large purchase from Microstrategy, Ethereum, Ripple and Litecoin all outperformed BTC within the daily timeframe.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could see a new all-time high as SEC may approve staking in ETH ETFs
Ethereum is down 2% on Monday after seeing a rejection near a key descending trendline resistance. However, ETH could rally to a new all-time high if it overcomes this resistance and sees an interest surge from the Securities & Exchange Commission potentially approving staking within Ethereum exchange-traded funds.
Bitcoin: A healthy correction
Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a 7% correction earlier in the week, dropping to $90,791 on Tuesday before recovering to $97,000 by Friday. On-chain data suggests a modest rebound in institutional demand, with holders buying the dip. A recent report indicates BTC remains undervalued, projecting a potential rally toward $146K.
