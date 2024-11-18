- Hedera extends its gains rallying more than 25% on Monday after a 64% surge last week.
- Canary Capital filed an S-1 registration for an HBAR ETF last week, fueling the gains.
- HBAR’s daily trading volume reaches 1.4 billion on Monday, indicating a recent surge in traders’ interest.
Hedera (HBAR) price surges more than 25% on Monday after rallying 64% last week. The rally was fueled by Canary Capital, which submitted an S-1 registration to the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) for an HBAR exchange-traded fund (ETF), offering investors exposure to the crypto asset’s price. HBAR’s daily trading volume reached 1.4 billion on Monday, indicating a recent surge in traders’ interest, possibly hinting at further gains.
Canary Capital seeks SEC approval for HBAR ETF
On November 12, Canary Capital submitted an S-1 registration statement to the SEC for a Hedera HBAR spot ETF. This is the first time an asset manager has proposed an ETF for HBAR.
ETF fillings by big investment companies are generally positive signs for Hedera in the long term, as an ETF can make it easier for traditional investors to gain exposure to HBAR without needing to purchase and store the cryptocurrency directly. Moreover, approving an HBAR could lend more legitimacy to HBAR and increase liquidity.
Due to this announcement, the platform’s daily trading volume has risen sharply from 655.61 million on November 12 to 1.44 billion on Monday, the highest level since mid-April, when Hedera’s price surged over 100% after confusing news about investment firm BlackRock being directly involved in tokenization at Hedera. However, after BlockRock denied such news, HBAR price lost all gains in the next seven days.
Still, the recent increase in trading volume following Canary Capital’s submission for HBAR spot ETF indicates a surge in traders’ interest and liquidity in HBAR.
HBAR daily trading volume chart. Source: Santiment
Hedera Price Forecast: Bulls remain strong
Hedera’s price increased more than 64% last week. As of Monday, it has extended its gains, breaking above the weekly resistance level of $0.090 and trading higher around $0.111.
If HBAR continues its upward momentum and closes above $0.090, it may first rally to retest its 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level (drawn from April’s high of $0.181 to October’s low of $0.041) at $0.128. A successful weekly close above $0.128 would extend the rally to retest its yearly high of $0.181.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator on the weekly chart trades at 68 and points upwards, indicating the bullish momentum is gaining traction while still below overbought conditions.
HBAR/USDT weekly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Hedera price surges more than 25% following a spike in trading volume
Hedera price surges more than 25% on Monday after rallying 64% last week. The rally was fueled by Canary Capital, which submitted an S-1 registration to the US SEC for an HBAR ETF, offering investors exposure to the crypto asset’s price.
Robinhood CEO calls UK approach to crypto “backwards”
Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev criticized the UK’s restrictive crypto policies, comparing them to regulated gambling. Concerns grow over crypto trading addiction, with a significant amount of traders relating it to gambling.
Bonk holds near record-high as traders cheer hefty token burn
Bonk (BONK) price extends its gains on Monday after surging more than 100% last week and reaching a new all-time high on Sunday. This rally was fueled by the announcement on Friday that BONK would burn 1 trillion tokens by Christmas.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC consolidates after a new all-time high
Bitcoin price consolidates between the $87,000 to $93,000 zone. Ethereum's price is nearing its support level of $3,000; a close below would cause a further correction.
Bitcoin: New high of $100K or correction to $78K?
Bitcoin surged to a new all-time high of $93,265 in the first half of the week, followed by a slight decline in the latter half. Reports highlight that Bitcoin’s current level is still not overvalued and could target levels above $100,000 in the coming weeks.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.