Traders need to watch this pattern to trade Loopring price profitably as 40% gain in the works

- Loopring price has been sliding lower after it slipped back below important support.
- LRC trading volume abates as a clear pattern emerges for 2023.
- Traders could book a 40% gain on the back of this pattern and see LRC hitting $0.50 soon.
Loopring (LRC) price is not making big waves for the month of March in comparison to its stellar performance in February with a peak near $0.50. Since then price action has been trading lower, and trading volume has been decreasing. The volume chart shows an important element that traders can use to pinpoint the next rally.
Loopring price on the rebound to $0.50
Loopring price is trading higher in 2023 on the back of a clear investor inflow that is jacking up the traded volume intraday. What follows after that is often another few candles that see follow-through in the coming candles. This means that traders who keep an eye on the volume chart can pinpoint when the next rally is underway and can await confirmation before trading the pure technical levels.
LRC has seen its volume in the past few days abating quite quickly, which means that a breakout will soon occur. Watch for any green spikes that match the spikes from March 13 or 14 or those that break higher. Once those become visible, expect a leg higher that could reach $0.50 by the end of April.
LRC/USD 4H-chart
The drop-off in volume could point as well to a bigger underlying issue. Watch out for red volume spikes that point to big selling volume arriving. That could point to short-term nosedive moves that will end around $0.3125 as seen throughout 2023.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Layer 2 rat race intensifies, here's how to benefit
The narrative of Ethereum Layer 2 solution token’s is heating up with the shift in focus to altcoins. Bitcoin and Ethereum price rallies grinded to a halt after the recent rate hike announcement by The Fed.
TRON price crashes 12% as SEC charged founder Justin Sun for violating securities laws
TRON price plummeted on March 22 after the cryptocurrency became the new target of the ongoing regulatory crackdown in the United States. The Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) is now looking into Tron founder Justin Sun’s company and related entities of the altcoin’s ecosystem.
ApeCoin price at crossroads, looks to retest February highs amid the alt season but there's a catch
ApeCoin price is at crossroads after trading within a symmetrical triangle on the one-day chart. The altcoin is in a neutral formation reliant on the impending breakout that will determine the direction of the next move. The pattern contains at least two lower highs and two higher lows.
Arbitrum's ARB token goes live, here is what to expect
The Arbitrum ARB governance token airdrop goes live marking the beginning of the Ethereum layer-2 solution’s transition into decentralization. Experts on crypto Twitter have warned airdrop participants of issues that arise in claiming ARB airdrop and shared solutions for the same.
Weekly Recap: Bank runs, stablecoin drama, Voyager bankruptcy hearing, threat to DOX Shiba Inu founder
US bank runs sent shockwaves through market participants, traders turned to Bitcoin and the “safe haven” narrative made a comeback. Binance’s $1 billion acquisition of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager is back on track with a ruling from a New York bankruptcy judge.