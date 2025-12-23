Humanity Protocol (H) is up 40% over the last 24 hours while Curve DAO (CRV) and Convex Finance (CVX) edge higher by 10% each as the broader cryptocurrency market recovers. The bullish rebound in H, CRV, and CVX gains momentum as it approaches a crucial resistance level.

Humanity Protocol steadies after a 40% rise

Humanity Protocol ticks lower by 2% at press time on Tuesday, after a 40% jump on the previous day. The H token trades near $0.2000 with bulls aiming for the $0.2319 level, marked by the November 7 close.

If the altcoin clears this level, it could target the R1 Pivot Point at $0.2858.

The technical indicators on the daily chart show heightened bullish momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 70 enters the overbought zone while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) crosses above the zero line, accompanied by successively rising green histogram bars.

H/USDT daily price chart.

On the flip side, the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.1191 could serve as a crucial support.

Curve DAO extends gains with renewed bullish momentum

Curve DAO gains over 1% on Tuesday, extending the 8% rise from Monday, signaling a rebound within a falling wedge pattern on the daily chart. The CRV token approaches the overhead trendline connecting the October 13 and November 10 highs, near $0.4000.

If the DAO token secures a decisive close above this level, it could find the 50-day EMA at $0.4223 as an immediate resistance, followed by the $0.5000 psychological mark.

The RSI on the daily chart is at 48, pointing upwards and inching closer to the midpoint line, indicating reduced selling pressure. Additionally, the MACD crosses above its signal line, suggesting a refreshed bullish momentum.

CRV/USDT daily price chart.

Looking down, a potential reversal below the S1 Pivot Point at $0.3365 would nullify the wedge pattern, potentially extending the decline to the S2 Pivot Point at $0.2583.

Convex Finance rally eyes 50-day EMA breakout

Convex Finance gains nearly 3% at the time of writing on Tuesday, building on the almost 7% jump from the previous day. The 50-day EMA at $1.93 serves as the immediate resistance for the CVX rebound.

If the token clears this moving average, it could extend the rise above $0.20 to the R1 Pivot Point at $0.22.

Similar to Curve DAO, the MACD indicator shows a bullish crossover, signaling renewed bullish momentum, while the RSI at 54 crosses above the centerline, indicating a rise in buying pressure.

CVX/USDT daily price chart.

However, if the CVX token reverses to the downside, it could mark a lower leg closer to the S1 Pivot Point at $1.48.